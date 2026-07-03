Vikings’ Former QB Kirk Cousins Draws Blunt Take from Legend

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins has been out of the Twin Cities for a little while now

Cousins was released by the Atlanta Falcons just 2 years into his 4-year/$180 million agreement with the team. In 2024, Minnesota decided to move on from the former Michigan State Spartan in favor of a QB room including Sam Darnold and the eventual J.J. McCarthy.

There were even some rumors earlier this offseason that a reunion between the Vikings and Cousins was a real possibility. Minnesota had stated their desire to have a competitive QB room. Thus, Cousins’ mix of veteran leadership ability and familiarity with the offense seemed like a natural fit.

The Vikings would end up signing Kyler Murray, and Cousins would end up in Las Vegas. He is now the “bridge” to the future QB1 in Fernando Mendoza.

Cousins recently received some blunt honesty about his role in Las Vegas from legendary Raider.

Former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins Gets Blunt Predicition from Raiders Legend Tim Brown

Tim Brown recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show, in which he laid out a prediction for Kirk Cousins’ role on the Raiders. The quote was transcribed by FanSided‘s Levi Dombro.

“I really believe they’re going to start with Kirk and really ease this kid into it, which I think is a great plan,” Brown said. “You don’t have to play [Mendoza] because you have a guy like Kirk Cousins, who is obviously able to get this thing done. But I think once [Mendoza] gets in there, he’s going to be the dynamic for this Raider organization.”

It seems obvious that Cousins probably won’t be the Raiders’ starter long-term. As most other would predict, Brown knows that Cousins is only in Las Vegas for one reason: to hold it down while Mendoza gets warm.

WR Stefon Diggs is a Good Fit for Commanders, per BR

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently floated the Commanders as a great spot for former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs to land.

“The Washington Commanders selected Antonio Williams to address a need at wide receiver. Yet they can still add veteran insurance in case he has a quiet rookie campaign…

..entering his age-32 season, Stefon Diggs can be a reliable No. 2 wideout. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with a career-high 83.3 percent catch rate as the New England Patriots‘ go-to target last year.”

Moton also included a transcript of Stefon Diggs talking with FOX 5 about a potential run with his boyhood team:

“I did have a small piece of me like, d***, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out.”

Moton finished the Diggs-to-Washington case by sharing that he could potentially sign a contract with them in the coming weeks.