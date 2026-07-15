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Former Vikings Fan-Favorite WR Draws Clear Message After Major Contract

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Jalen Nailor, Justin Jefferson
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Vikings wide receivers Jalen Nailor (83) and Justin Jefferson (18) celebrate a Week 2 touchdown against the 49ers during the 2024 season.

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Jalen Nailor signed a 3-year/$35 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

The deal sees Nailor receive $18 million guaranteed, a $6 million signing bonus, and an AAV of $11.67 million.

A strong 2025 campaign in Minnesota earned Nailor the pay day with Las Vegas, who had the money to spend. He had 29 receptions for 444 yards and 4 TDs, a solid WR3 stat-line with abysmal QB play.

Now his next snap will come in “Sin City”, as he reunites with QB Kirk Cousins. Recently, Sam Warren of The Athletic shared a major prediction for Nailor on his new squad.

Vikings’ Former WR3 Jalen Nailor Draws Clear Message

Jalen Nailor, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJalen Nailor #9 of the Las Vegas Raiders practices during an OTA offseason workout at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Health Performance Center on May 28, 2026 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Have a look at Warren had to say about Jalen Nailor’s next ventures.

“Nailor was surprisingly the lone premium addition the Raiders made at receiver this offseason after trading away top target Jakobi Meyers in November. While that may leave many scratching their heads, it gives Nailor an opportunity to produce like never before.

The fifth-year veteran had a solid final two seasons in Minnesota, but was always a tertiary option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He comes into Las Vegas carrying established chemistry with Kirk Cousins…from their Vikings days and with no solidified WR1 ahead of him. All signs point to Nailor having a chance to post career numbers in his first season with the Raiders.”

Jalen Nailor was obviously always the fourth-fiddle at best when on the Vikings. He was stuck behind targets like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Now, in Las Vegas, you could make a fair case that he’s the Raiders’ best wideout. Therefore, a breakout year could absolutely be in order.

Minnesota Suggested to Make Trade for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Kristian Fulton cornerback Kansas City Chiefs

GettyKANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JUNE 10: Kristian Fulton #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball in mandatory minicamp at The University of Kansas Hospital Arrowhead Training Complex on June 10, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently released a piece suggesting a trade for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, he recommend Minnesota to trade a late-2027 pick for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton.

Aside from Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings’ cornerback group is highly questionable with Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre in line for big roles. Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign, allowing an 88.2 passer rating in coverage. Pierre only has 13 career starts. 

Minnesota should add veteran insurance to cover the boundary when Murphy lines up in the slot. Fulton could be serviceable in that role. Last year, he only appeared in eight games but allowed a solid 81.7 passer rating in coverage. The 27-year-old may be behind L’Jarius Sneed and Nohl Williams on the Chiefs’ depth chart.

With 53 career starts, Fulton could take on a prominent role on the perimeter in nickel packages or provide quality depth.”

Fulton is a former teammate of Vikings’ superstar WR Justin Jefferson. The two spent time at LSU together, winning the 2019 National Championship. Along with Joe Burrow, both men would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft right after.

Jefferson was selected at 22nd overall, and Fulton went 61st overall.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Former Vikings Fan-Favorite WR Draws Clear Message After Major Contract

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