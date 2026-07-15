Former Vikings Fan-Favorite WR Draws Clear Message After Major Contract

Former Minnesota Vikings WR Jalen Nailor signed a 3-year/$35 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this offseason.

The deal sees Nailor receive $18 million guaranteed, a $6 million signing bonus, and an AAV of $11.67 million.

A strong 2025 campaign in Minnesota earned Nailor the pay day with Las Vegas, who had the money to spend. He had 29 receptions for 444 yards and 4 TDs, a solid WR3 stat-line with abysmal QB play.

Now his next snap will come in “Sin City”, as he reunites with QB Kirk Cousins. Recently, Sam Warren of The Athletic shared a major prediction for Nailor on his new squad.

Vikings’ Former WR3 Jalen Nailor Draws Clear Message

Have a look at Warren had to say about Jalen Nailor’s next ventures.

“Nailor was surprisingly the lone premium addition the Raiders made at receiver this offseason after trading away top target Jakobi Meyers in November. While that may leave many scratching their heads, it gives Nailor an opportunity to produce like never before.

The fifth-year veteran had a solid final two seasons in Minnesota, but was always a tertiary option behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. He comes into Las Vegas carrying established chemistry with Kirk Cousins…from their Vikings days and with no solidified WR1 ahead of him. All signs point to Nailor having a chance to post career numbers in his first season with the Raiders.”

Jalen Nailor was obviously always the fourth-fiddle at best when on the Vikings. He was stuck behind targets like Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson. Now, in Las Vegas, you could make a fair case that he’s the Raiders’ best wideout. Therefore, a breakout year could absolutely be in order.

Minnesota Suggested to Make Trade for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently released a piece suggesting a trade for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, he recommend Minnesota to trade a late-2027 pick for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton.

“Aside from Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings’ cornerback group is highly questionable with Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre in line for big roles. Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign, allowing an 88.2 passer rating in coverage. Pierre only has 13 career starts.

Minnesota should add veteran insurance to cover the boundary when Murphy lines up in the slot. Fulton could be serviceable in that role. Last year, he only appeared in eight games but allowed a solid 81.7 passer rating in coverage. The 27-year-old may be behind L’Jarius Sneed and Nohl Williams on the Chiefs’ depth chart.