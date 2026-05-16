Vikings Former WR Stefon Diggs Gets Message About New Team

Former star Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is still on the open market and available to sign a contract.

Diggs recently finished up a trial with a verdict of “not guilty” amid allegations of various forms of abuse from his former chef. Now that those legal issues are behind him, talks have ramped back up about his next team. We don’t know who that will be quite yet, but we do know that it won’t be the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota signed WR Jauan Jennings in recent weeks to be their WR3. This essentially shut the door on the possibility of Diggs coming back “home” to the Vikings.

Now, with the Vikings out of the picture, there is a apparently a clear favorite to obtain the services of Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, Commanders a “Perfect” Fit for Each Other

Brad Berreman of TheVikingAge recently speculated that the Washington Commanders and Stefon Diggs would go quite well together.

“As an established veteran, Diggs is probably not overly motivated to participate in the voluntary portion of an offseason program when he’s working out on his own. So waiting to see what comes his way right now makes sense.

If Diggs wants a notable role, the Commanders have it to give him. They would also presumably be willing to beat any other offers he gets, assuming it doesn’t require a multi-year deal to do so.

Multiple teams likely have some level of interest in Diggs. But a return home, with the promise of a WR2 role catching passes from one of the top young quarterbacks in the league, clearly stands above the rest as the best fit.”

Stefon Diggs was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, about 35 minutes from Northwestern Stadium where the Commanders play ball.

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs Doesn’t Close Door on Joining Commanders

Stefon Diggs recently appeared on 106.7 The Fan and was asked if he’d had any communication with Commanders players.

“Yeah, a little bit. I’m familiar with the city and I’m familiar with the people. So, we gonna see down the pipe over these next couple of months. What looks good, what makes sense.

I definitely wanna shed some light on them and might go check ’em out for a little bit. It’s love. It’s hometown. So, it makes sense, but right now, I kinda like to take a breath. I’ve been training, I’ve been doing everything I’m supposed to.”

It sure sounds like Stefon Diggs is open to playing for his hometown team. The former Vikings’ “Miracle Man” turns 33 in the middle of the 2026 season, and could look to live out a dream of playing for Washington to end his career.