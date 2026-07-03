Vikings Former WR Stefon Diggs Urged to Sign with New Team

Former star Minnesota Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is still on the open market and available to sign a contract.

Diggs recently finished up a trial with a verdict of “not guilty” amid allegations of various forms of abuse from his former chef. Now that those legal issues are behind him, talks have ramped back up about his next team. We don’t know who that will be quite yet, but we do know that it won’t be the Minnesota Vikings.

Minnesota signed WR Jauan Jennings in recent weeks to be their WR3. This essentially shut the door on the possibility of Diggs coming back “home” to the Vikings.

With the Vikings out of the picture, Diggs is now being urged to sign with his hometown team.

Former Vikings WR Stefon Diggs is a Good Fit for Commanders, per BR

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently floated the Commanders as a great spot for Stefon Diggs to land.

“The Washington Commanders selected Antonio Williams to address a need at wide receiver. Yet they can still add veteran insurance in case he has a quiet rookie campaign…

..entering his age-32 season, Stefon Diggs can be a reliable No. 2 wideout. He caught 85 passes for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns with a career-high 83.3 percent catch rate as the New England Patriots‘ go-to target last year.”

Moton also included a transcript of Stefon Diggs talking with FOX 5 about a potential run with his boyhood team:

“I did have a small piece of me like, d***, it would be great to come home and play and play in front of the fans I used to play in front of as a young adolescent in college and just kind of doing something for the city. That definitely would be a moment. Hopefully, things do work out.”

Moton finished the Diggs-to-Washington case by sharing that he could potentially sign a contract with them in the coming weeks.

QB Kyler Murray Makes Exciting List Ahead of Training Camp

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of veterans on new teams that he’s most excited to see during training camp. On that list, you could find Vikings QB Kyler Murray, along with an explanation as to why.

“Of all the veteran quarterbacks who changed teams this offseason—and it’s a lengthy list that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, and Geno Smith—we’re most excited to see Kyler Murray with his new team.