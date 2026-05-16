Vikings Get Brutal Ranking Amid 2026 NFL Schedule Release

The Minnesota Vikings are in business in 2026 with 4 total primetime games to their name.

Take a look at their primetime slate.

The additional 4 games that are scheduled for the late-window on Sunday add on to the fact that the NFL views the Vikings as a draw.

However, even though the Vikings have plenty of primetime games, doesn’t mean that everyone is sold on them being good.

Vikings and Bills MNF Matchup Ranked in a Mediocre Position

PFF and The Athletic aren’t completely sold all the way on Minnesota’s primetime matchups. Granted, it’s hard to put any weight into a prediction this far ahead of the season. Still, it gives a grasp on what the media outside of Minnesota are thinking.

The Athletic ranked all of the 2026 Monday Night Football matchups. Out of 17 games, the Vikings and Bills ranked 9th.

“Vikings writer Alec Lewis has Minnesota at 10-7 this season. Bills counterpart Tim Graham sees Buffalo going 12-5. Justin Jefferson is thrilling and graceful along the sidelines; Josh Allen is a turbo-engine bulldozer under center.

These fanbases are uniquely devoted, too, riding with the only two franchises with 0-4 Super Bowl records. We don’t know exactly how the Vikes’ quarterback situation will play out, but this game has a buzz around it either way.”

This one is hard to agree with. The last time these two teams played, it was truly one of the greatest football games of all time. Can they recreate the magic they captured at Highmark Stadium back in 2022?

Minnesota’s Sunday Night Matchups With 49ers and Lions Ranked Worse

From PFF, their Sunday Night games ranked even worse. The Vikings and Lions’ showdown in Week 15 comes in at 10th out of 17 games.

“In 2025, Kevin O’Connell’s group swept the Lions, including downing them 23-10 on Christmas in a coal-stuffed showing for Detroit. In the last two seasons, this NFC North rivalry is split at 2-2. The stakes will be elevated this late in the year for teams that look at least solid, although the question is which (if either) side will be among the league’s best.”

Week 11’s Mexico City showdown between the Vikings and 49ers ranked all the way down at 13th.

“A rare ‘Sunday Night Football’ game being played internationally is always festive, but the quality of this contest isn’t a guarantee.

Minnesota’s defense has finished seventh or better in EPA per play in both of the last two seasons, which means that we’ll at least be treated to a chess match between Kyle Shanahan and Brian Flores. However, there’s a shot that San Francisco has the far better record by this point.”

The Vikings obviously don’t care about these rankings. However, they could be a valuable tool to see where the hype level is from around the league is regarding Minnesota’s potential.

Obviously, PFF and The Athletic aren’t completely bought in.