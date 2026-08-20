Vikings’ Get Major Update on First-Rounder Amid Joint Practices

The Minnesota Vikings need Dallas Turner to explode this season in a big way. They traded away Jonathan Greenard earlier this offseason, one of the best pressure generators in the sport.

Greenard may not have gotten a large number of sacks last season. However, his pressure generation created a ton of sacks for other players. He is undoubtedly a loss, but that gets nullified if Dallas Turner can break out.

Minnesota was hoping to get a good training camp out of Turner, and it looks like that’s what they’re getting so far.

Vikings’ EDGE Dallas Turner Shining Brightly in Joint Practices

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports has been watching Dallas Turner closely during joint practices. During the Vikings’ first practice in collaboration with the Baltimore Ravens, Forness detailed the optics of Turner’s drills.

“He blew up a run play in the early portion of team drills and got a sack paired with Levi Drake Rodriguez shortly thereafter. He’s explosive and holding up well at the point of attack, proving that he’s the guy they drafted him to be.

On two-minute drills, Turner continued to get massive pressure on Lamar Jackson. He’s primed to be a monster.”

Forness also shared some words from today’s practice on Turner.

“Yesterday’s recap of joint practices had me gushing over Dallas Turner’s afternoon. He was explosive in a multitude of ways and it continued on Thursday.

Turner’s developed in a nice way across the board. His body composition is much-improved and deploys a very diverse skill set. He got multiple pressures and a couple of sacks on the day, while setting a strong edge against Ronnie Stanley. He’s primed for an explosive season.”

It’s sounding like Dallas Turner is doing exactly what the Vikings need him to do. Minnesota took a huge gamble not only by trading up in the first round back in 2024 to draft Turner, but also by doubling down on him by trading away Jonathan Greenard. He will look to prove their belief in him right.

Max Bredeson Talks Being an NFL FB

After practice on Monday, a reporter asked Vikings FB Max Bredeson what goes into being an NFL fullback.

“It’s awesome,” began Bredeson. “It’s just doing the job of whatever’s asked. A lot of unique spots, unique lineups, whatever it takes. Whatever I’m asked to do. I just want to do it to help the team win.”

Bredeson was then asked if his “high-end” football that he played at Michigan helps his transition to the NFL.

“Yeah, there is some help,” he began. “There’s things I’ve done before and there’s also some things I haven’t done before. I’m grateful for my time in Michigan and what it’s been able to help me do here.”

Finally, Bredeson was asked what the “most important thing” he can do for the team is. “I just do whatever I’m asked,” he reiterated. “Whatever that role is, and like I said before, it’s a lot of unique roles and a lot of unique spots. Whatever I’m asked, just do it 1,000% and be the best at it.”

Max Bredeson is already turning into a fan-favorite in Minnesota. He seems like one of those guys that fans will latch on to for a long time.