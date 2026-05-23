Vikings Get Pressing Jordan Addison Extension Message

The Minnesota Vikings had until May 1st to make a decision on WR Jordan Addison’s fifth-year option.

Much earlier this offseason, rumors were swirling that the Vikings would look to trade Addison after his third-consecutive offseason arrest. Theories suggested that perhaps Minnesota would get what they could for Addison while he still has trade value. Thus, they get rid of the “headaches” that Addison has brought to the team since he was drafted in 2023.

However, there is no denying that Jordan Addison is a very talented athlete and football player. For those reasons, the Vikings went ahead and picked up Addison’s option.

Now, the next step for the Vikings to take with Jordan Addison is to extend him.

Vikings Must Extend WR Jordan Addison

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report shared his thoughts on Jordan Addison, and why the Vikings should extend him this offseason.

“The Minnesota Vikings have exercised the fifth-year option on receiver Jordan Addison’s contract, and they’re already budgeting to extend the receiver, according to ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. They don’t have to extend Addison this offseason, but they should.

Addison is clearly Minnesota’s No. 2 target behind Justin Jefferson, but the price of high-end complementary receivers continues to go up—Alec Pierce isn’t a true No. 1, and he still landed a deal worth $28.5 million annually this offseason.

If the Vikings know they want to keep Addison long-term, they should sign him before his price point goes even higher.”

Minnesota technically doesn’t need to extend Addison until some time over the next two seasons. However, the WR market is only going to get richer and richer. It makes sense for the Vikings to go ahead and get the deal done as soon as possible.

Minnesota’s J.J. McCarthy ‘Trending Towards Bust Status’

Kody Malstrom, a contributor for FantasyLife, detailed the concerns for McCarthy and his NFL career.

“Two years into his career, it looks like McCarthy is trending toward bust status, finishing his first year as a starter ranked near dead last in EPA per Play, CPOE, Bad Throw % and in Pressure to Sack %. While McCarthy did show he is capable of airing out the ball by averaging 6.7 Air Yards/Reception, his highlights were few and far between, halting the Vikings’ momentum on offense.

With McCarthy showing no signs of progress, as well as struggling to stay on the field while dealing with injuries, the Vikings have decided to bring in Murray to help inject some life into their offense. When healthy, Murray has been able to play at a competitive level, throwing for over 3,000 yards in years where he played in 14 or more games.“

The story is obviously not over for J.J. McCarthy. However, Kyler Murray could write a few interesting chapters in the book. McCarthy very well could win the QB competition in training camp over Murray, but at the moment, it feels more like a hope than reality.