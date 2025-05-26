Vikings Star Gets Huge Props as No. 2 Best NFL Player in His Position

The start of the new season is still months away, but plenty of NFL analysts and experts are releasing their pre-season predictions and rankings for what’s to come. Of course, nobody has a glass ball to see into the future, but it’s still entertaining to go through the pre-season predictions and see what could happen this season.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking strong this season, and that’s not lost in these predictions. In a May 21 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema names the best wide receivers in the league, and one Vikings star is very high on the tally.

Minnesota Vikings Star Makes Tier 1

Wide receivers are exciting to watch on the field and, obviously, can be critical to the outcome of games. “Wide receiver remains one of the most dynamic and scheme-shaping roles in the modern game,” Sikkema states in the feature. “From versatile slot threats to dominant outside weapons, the league’s best receivers bring unique skill sets that demand defensive attention and elevate quarterback play.”

Sikkema has ranked the best wide receivers in the NFL in 2025, employing a “combination of advanced data, film evaluation and scheme analysis, this list highlights the top 32 wide receivers entering the 2025 NFL season.”

Vikings star Justin Jefferson is No. 2 on the tally. He deserves it, too.

“Jefferson has been in the conversation for the league’s best receiver since his rookie season,” Sikkema states in the piece. “Over the past three years, the Vikings star ranks second among all wideouts in cumulative WAR (1.66) and also holds the second-best per-season WAR average (0.55).”

No. 1 is A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles. No surprise there. He’s widely considered the best wide receiver in the league.

“Brown dominates defensive backs across the board, but his success against single coverage is especially notable,” Sikkema said in the feature. “He earned the highest receiving grade versus single coverage in 2024 (96.6) and leads the league in that category over the past three seasons (2022–24) with a 97.0 grade. He can win in every way, against any defense.”

Minnesota Vikings’ Biggest Need of 2025

In a May 22 piece for Bleacher Report, NFL analyst and expert Alex Ballentine names every team’s roster needs and trade assets going into the new season.

For the Vikings, he echoes what others in the league are saying, that the team still needs some cornerback help. He also names Blake Brandel as the team’s top trade asset.

“The Vikings didn’t have many picks in the 2025 draft, but they did put the finishing touches on their interior offensive line renovations,” he notes. “First-round pick Donovan Jackson could be a new starter along with Will Fries and Ryan Kelly. Tai Felton was an interesting choice in the third round.” He adds that the team’s “free agent additions should have every opportunity to compete with Mekhi Blackmon on the outside.”

“It would be a tough sell to get rid of their top trade candidates,” he later adds in the piece. “Depth on the offensive line is crucial and Andrew Van Ginkel has been a perfect fit with Flores.”