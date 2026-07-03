Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Slammed with Harsh Dose of Reality Amid Competition

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

Recently, J.J. McCarthy was given some harsh words regarding his chances to win said competition.

Vikings’ Kyler Murray Predicted to Win QB Competition, to McCarthy’s Dismay

Nick Shook of Around the NFL recently gave his two cents on the Vikings’ QB situation. He named Kyler Murray as an NFL player that “should improve” in 2026. Additionally, he predicts Murray to be named the Vikings’ opening day starter.

“Murray’s shift from Arizona to Minnesota isn’t quite the discovery of an oasis, but it’s certainly a better situation for the former No. 1 overall pick than the one he inhabited in the desert. After dealing with injuries and logging just five games in 2025, Murray is now playing under quarterback expert Kevin O’Connell and has the privilege of throwing passes to Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, Jauan Jennings and T.J. Hockenson in a stable offensive scheme that helped Sam Darnold post a career year in 2024.

Yes, he’s going to win the job over J.J. McCarthy, and I believe he’ll form a beautiful partnership with O’Connell, the coach of a team that is a reliable quarterback away from a return to the playoffs. Expect Murray to become that quarterback and rebuild his reputation along the way.”

It’s a major vote of confidence in Kyler Murray, and very bad news for J.J. McCarthy. Not only is Murray predicted to win the starting job, but he’s predicted to “rebuild his reputation.”

If this is to happen, then J.J. McCarthy would very likely be on his way out of the Twin Cities.

Former Minnesota QB Kirk Cousins Gets Blunt Predicition from Raiders Legend Tim Brown

Tim Brown recently appeared on The Jim Rome Show, in which he laid out a prediction for former Vikings QB Kirk Cousins’ role on the Raiders. The quote was transcribed by FanSided‘s Levi Dombro.

“I really believe they’re going to start with Kirk and really ease this kid into it, which I think is a great plan,” Brown said. “You don’t have to play [Mendoza] because you have a guy like Kirk Cousins, who is obviously able to get this thing done. But I think once [Mendoza] gets in there, he’s going to be the dynamic for this Raider organization.”

It seems obvious that Cousins probably won’t be the Raiders’ starter long-term. As most other would predict, Brown knows that Cousins is only in Las Vegas for one reason: to hold it down while Mendoza gets warm.