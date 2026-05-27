Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy ‘Salty’ and Has ‘Different Personality’ in OTA’s: Analyst

he Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career. Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

The Vikings are hosting a “true competition” per McCarthy himself, where the best man will win. After practices on Wednesday, an analyst shared a few notable differences in J.J. McCarthy compared to last year.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy ‘Has a Different Personality’ per Judd Zulgad

The beloved “Sports Dad” of SKOR North, Judd Zulgad, was at practices on Wednesday. On X, he shared a few noticeable differences in J.J. McCarthy compared to last season. He shared his observations after sharing some quotes from McCarthy in a presser via a video on X.

“My takeaway is this: McCarthy, pretty salty. I don’t blame him, I’m not surprised. In fact, I think the Vikings are hoping that pushes him harder.”

That quote from Zulgad came after McCarthy spoke on his relationship thus far with Kyler Murray in which he said “it’s just like two guys in a classroom” and that “it’s the coaches’ responsibility to teach us and coach us.”

Zulgad continued on McCarthy after he shared the QB’s message that he was only focused on making himself better everyday and being the best QB possible for the Vikings.

“Definitely a different attitude, different mentality, a different personality from J.J. McCarthy than a year ago. But as I said, I think the Vikings are hoping this situation pushes him. And right now, I think it’s pushed him to a point being a not very happy camper. But we’ll see where it goes from here.”

Are These Takeaways on J.J. McCarthy a Bad Thing?

It’s easy to look at these words from Mr. Zulgad as points of criticism for McCarthy and his handling of the QB situation. However, the words aren’t given from Zulgad from a place of knocking McCarthy.

They come from a place of thinking that this could potentially be exactly what the Minnesota Vikings want. If McCarthy wants to beat out Kyler Murray in camp, he is going to have to have a chip on his shoulder. Deep down, he knew the Vikings couldn’t just hand him the keys again after a 2025 season riddled with injury and poor play.

It’s going to be quite the interesting couple of months in the Twin Cities before the Vikings’ 2026 season even kicks off.