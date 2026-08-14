Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy ‘Perfect’ Trade Pitch Reunites Him with Former Coach

The future in Minnesota seems just a little bit awkward for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy as it currently stands.

He just got beat out for his job by Kyler Murray and now serves as QB2 in his best-case scenario. J.J. McCarthy himself claimed that he wanted to stay in Minnesota after losing the competition. He cited his love for the team, fans, and state as reasons why he would want to stick around.

Even so, the Vikings don’t need his permission to cast him away. After all, new GM Nolan Teasley has no ties to the QB. He has the final say over the roster, and if he wants McCarthy gone, then all he has to do is snap his fingers.

For that reason, a recent trade pitch was centered around J.J. McCarthy in a would-be reunion for the former National Champion.

J.J. McCarthy Heads to Los Angeles Chargers in Trade Pitch

The pitch comes from the mind of Chris Spiering of Clutchpoints. In this hypothetical, the Vikings sent J.J. McCarthy to the Chargers to reunite with Jim Harbaugh. Of course, J.J. McCarthy and Jim Harbaugh won a National Championship together at Michigan in early 2024.

Take a look at the proposed trade from Spiering:

Chargers receive: QB J.J. McCarthy

Vikings receive: QB Trey Lance, 2028 seventh-round pick

Spiering also added some insight into the trade pitch.

“The Chargers shouldn’t offer anything more. McCarthy and Lance are both former first-round selections whose NFL careers haven’t unfolded as originally expected. Lance has settled into the backup role behind Herbert, while McCarthy could now find himself in a similar position behind Murray.

If Minnesota is committed to keeping McCarthy, this conversation never even begins. But what happens if McCarthy asks for a trade?

That’s where things become interesting.”

The trade wouldn’t make much sense for either team. As of right now, it’s hard to call both Lance and McCarthy anything more than busts. Why would the Vikings wanted to trade away McCarthy just to take on another project in Lance? At least from the Chargers sign, there’s some logical motivation.

J.J. McCarthy obviously wouldn’t even come close to taking the starting job from Justin Herbert. However, some time with his former head coach in Harbaugh could do wonders for his confidence and development.

Former Vikings QB Josh Dobbs Signs with Detroit Lions

Mike Garofolo shared the news that he and Ian Rapoport were given.

“The Lions are signing veteran Josh Dobbs to a one-year, $1.425 million deal with $475k fully guaranteed, sources tell me and Ian Rapoport. It’s a significant commitment to Dobbs as the No. 2 quarterback after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement.”

Josh Dobbs has become the definition of a journeyman, and this will be his tenth different team in his career. He spent time with the Vikings in 2023 when they traded for him on Halloween after injuries to Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens.

He would see actual game time, and brought the magic with him. The “Passtronaut” came in in his first week with the team after another injury hit QB Jaren Hall. He would lead the Vikings to a win over Atlanta in that game, followed the next week by a fantastic performance in a win over the New Orleans Saints.

The next two outings weren’t as fun, both losses to the Denver Broncos and Chicago Bears. Dobbs was eventually benched in the second-half of an eventual 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in favor of Nick Mullens. That was the last we saw of Dobbs in purple, as he eventually got demoted to QB3.