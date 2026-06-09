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Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Bluntly Honest on Trade Rumors, Desire to Stay in Minnesota

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EAGAN, MINNESOTA - MAY 27: Kyler Murray #1 and J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings look on during an OTA workout at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

Recently, J.J. McCarthy was brought up in trade rumors after some speculation from Tom Pelissero. Today during a press conference, McCarthy made his feelings known about whether or not he wants to be a Viking.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Talks Desire to Remain in Minnesota

J.J. McCarthy quarterback Minnesota Vikings

GettyEAGAN, MINNESOTA – MAY 27: J.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings participates in a drill during an OTA workout at Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center on May 27, 2026 in Eagan, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday, and touched on his desire to be a Minnesota Viking long-term. He was asked to address the aforementioned trade speculation.

I think I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be.

You know, I feel like I can thrive in this system, and you know, everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

J.J. McCarthy seemed quite genuine when talking about the Vikings organization. Before he was drafted and had a meeting with the Vikings during the 2024 NFL Combine, McCarthy was caught on camera telling HC Kevin O’Connell that he would “run through a brick wall” for him.

If McCarthy’s words are true, then it seems that hasn’t changed.

DC Brian Flores Praises James Pierre

Minnesota Vikings CB James Pierre

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: James Pierre #42 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on against the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Flores showered Vikings’ free agency acquisition James Pierre with large praise.

JP, you know, he’s kind of a pro’s pro. I don’t have anything but really, really positive and good things to say about him. Maturity, professionalism, and then just play on the field. Learning the system, really spends a lot of time with [Josh Metellus], and they go back way before the NFL days. They have a really special bond.

He’s kind of built bonds, chemistry, and vibes with the entire DB group, really the entire defense. He’s a good player, he showcased that in Pittsburgh. I was with him the one year, and he’s a name that I’ve been bringing up for a while. I’m glad we finally got him.

Pierre is going to be a solid addition to the Vikings’ defense. Flores also emphasized that Pierre is still working to get ahold of the system. However, in due time, the Vikings will be getting a solid contributor out of him for the next two seasons.

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the VikesNow YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Bluntly Honest on Trade Rumors, Desire to Stay in Minnesota

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