Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Gets Bluntly Honest on Trade Rumors, Desire to Stay in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

Recently, J.J. McCarthy was brought up in trade rumors after some speculation from Tom Pelissero. Today during a press conference, McCarthy made his feelings known about whether or not he wants to be a Viking.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Talks Desire to Remain in Minnesota

McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday, and touched on his desire to be a Minnesota Viking long-term. He was asked to address the aforementioned trade speculation.

“I think I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be.

You know, I feel like I can thrive in this system, and you know, everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

J.J. McCarthy seemed quite genuine when talking about the Vikings organization. Before he was drafted and had a meeting with the Vikings during the 2024 NFL Combine, McCarthy was caught on camera telling HC Kevin O’Connell that he would “run through a brick wall” for him.

If McCarthy’s words are true, then it seems that hasn’t changed.

DC Brian Flores Praises James Pierre

Flores showered Vikings’ free agency acquisition James Pierre with large praise.

“JP, you know, he’s kind of a pro’s pro. I don’t have anything but really, really positive and good things to say about him. Maturity, professionalism, and then just play on the field. Learning the system, really spends a lot of time with [Josh Metellus], and they go back way before the NFL days. They have a really special bond.

He’s kind of built bonds, chemistry, and vibes with the entire DB group, really the entire defense. He’s a good player, he showcased that in Pittsburgh. I was with him the one year, and he’s a name that I’ve been bringing up for a while. I’m glad we finally got him.”

Pierre is going to be a solid addition to the Vikings’ defense. Flores also emphasized that Pierre is still working to get ahold of the system. However, in due time, the Vikings will be getting a solid contributor out of him for the next two seasons.