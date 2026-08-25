Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy Gets Concerning Take Ahead of Broncos Game

Minnesota Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy hasn’t had the best preseason so far in 2026. That’s not really a good thing since the preseason is 66% over.

None of the drives that he’s led so far in the preseason have led to a touchdown, and his cumulative completion percentage is a hair above 50%. He’s looked shaky, indecisive, wildly inaccurate, and even had a brush with injury against the Ravens. These are all things he can’t afford in Year 3.

When the Vikings drafted him in 2024, some thought he was ready to go right away. This ended up not being the case, and that’s leaving injuries out of it. We are now heading into the third year of his career, and he is struggling with the simple things.

Some would even say he’s actually getting even worse in key areas.

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy Showing Concerning Trait Regression During Preseason

Dustin Baker of VikesNow pointed out that not only is McCarthy struggling while going through his progressions, but he might actually be getting worse.

“During training camp, onlookers mentioned the contrast between Murray moving through progressions and McCarthy holding the ball while routes developed, began Baker. “It’s especially awkward because Minnesota simplified portions of the offense for McCarthy in 2025.”

He continued, “When McCarthy played decisively last December – – during the Vikings’ five-game win streak – – the results improved dramatically. As folks debate his processing speed eight months later, the consistency evidently hasn’t registered. If McCarthy cannot sync his mind, feet, eyes, and arm, 1st-round upside is a bit pointless.”

And then the punchline: “The guy’s processing speed is supposed to be getting better, not regressing.”

Upon watching the film, it’s obvious that the game is still moving at a million miles per minute through the McCarthy lens. He looks visibly shaken with happy feet, and even when he is decisive, the throw might just end up being wildly inaccurate anyway. There was no way Minnesota could simply roll him out there again in 2026.

Former Vikings GM Jeff Diamond Speaks About J.J. McCarthy

Former Vikings GM Jeff Diamond recently shared his opinions on the McCarthy situation in a piece for Vikings Territory.

“The way McCarthy’s early career has unfolded is not what the Vikings hoped for when they drafted him (as the highest drafted QB in franchise history) and projected him to be a future franchise QB. I still see McCarthy as a talented quarterback who the team should not give up on at this juncture, and they must continue to work on his mechanics, accuracy, and touch.”

It’s a fair assessment; Minnesota and its fans saw McCarthy as the future, and he’s more so starting to look like the past. “The J.J. McCarthy problem is very real as he is in Year 3 of his Vikings tenure,” continued Diamond. “If McCarthy sits behind Murray or gets only one or two starts this season, the Vikings almost certainly would not exercise McCarthy’s fifth-year option next year at a guaranteed amount of about $27-30 million for 2028, setting up McCarthy to be a free agent in 2028 (unless he somehow becomes the starter in 2027, plays great and the team puts the franchise tag on him for about $50 million).”

As recently as today, McCarthy was splitting second-team reps with Carson Wentz. Not only is McCarthy not guaranteed a future on the team, but he also isn’t guaranteed QB2 in 2026.