Vikings Have Injury Scare With Veteran Free-Agent Signing at Camp

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at a maximum value of $8.5 million.

It’s a needed addition for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr. and Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were several UDFA’s of past drafts.

Since they signed James Pierre, Minnesota also drafted Charles Demmings. Demmings was a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He is expected to win the CB4 job during training camp in August.

Pierre recently had a bit of an ‘injury scare’ during a Vikings practice before training camp.

Vikings CB James Pierre Leaves Practice Early on Wednesday

Reporter Judd Zulgad provided a quick video yesterday with his takeaways from the team activities. He shared that James Pierre intercepted QB Kyler Murray, but there may have been a price to pay.

Per Zulgad, Pierre came up with a limp.

“James Pierre picked [Kyler Murray] off on a pass deep downfield for Jordan Addison. Now, James Pierre came up limping after that, stayed on the field, but was out the rest of practice.

It might’ve just been a cramp, didn’t look too serious.”

Nothing has been reported yet on the injury, so it likely isn’t serious. Hopefully it isn’t, as the Vikings CB room can’t afford an injury this early. James Pierre is expected to be an immediate contributor, and there isn’t a ton of depth behind him.

J.J. McCarthy Gives Insightful Look into His Handling of Competition

During media time on Wednesday, J.J. McCarthy spoke and was expectedly asked about the QB competition. He was asked how competition like this can bring the best out of him, given the circumstances.

“Studying the best and learning from the best, they’re always competing with themselves every day. There’s no ceiling they’re putting on themselves. It’s always a constant ‘look at myself in the mirror’ at the end of each day and ‘did I get better?’

Just focus on what you can control, how you can improve, and when you’re done with it, looking back and seeing where you’re at.”

Certainly a mature answer from the young quarterback. McCarthy was then asked about what conversations with Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell have been like the past couple of days.

“Conversations were great. Just all about, you know, doing my job and doing it to the best of my ability. Taking completions, taking what the defense has given me, making smart decisions, and at the end of the day, just doing my job. Very simple.”

Many have theorized that Kyler Murray was brought in to be the starter immediately. Kevin O’Connell and the Vikings have continued to claim that it’s a fair competition. McCarthy was asked for verification.

“100%. Yeah.”