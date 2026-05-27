Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Doesn’t Hold Back on 2026 WR Room

Earlier this offseason, the Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract for WR Jauan Jennings.

Jennings spent the first 5 seasons of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. He developed into a very reliable WR for the team, even playing some WR1 for them in spots last season.

Jennings will be the obvious WR3 behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison in Minnesota. These three gentlemen form quite the triple-headed threat of a WR room, and it’s hard to find many better across the NFL.

The WR room is so good, in fact, that Jauan Jennings described joining the team in a way that all sports fans are familiar with.

Jauan Jennings Compares Joining Vikings WR Corps to Notable NBA Union

After Wednesday’s activities, Jauan Jennings pulled quite the comparison to his joining the Vikings WR room.

“It’s awesome. I feel like Kevin Durant and the Warriors. Because, it’s the big 3 man, you know what I’m saying? There’s a lot of talent over here, just top-down, head-bottom, lot of talent.”

Jennings is quite fair in making this comparison. The Vikings’ already had one of the best WR duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now, they’ve added Jennings, who honestly could even be a WR2 for a lot of teams.

He will, however, have to share touches with even more players than just Jefferson and Addison. The Vikings’ offense also deploys people like T.J. Hockenson, Aaron Jones, and Jordan Mason on any given snap. This didn’t hold back Jalen Nailor too much, who actually had a career year in 2025 as Minnesota’s WR3.

To be fair, Nailor’s definition of career year is different than Jauan Jennings. Jennings’ best year came in 2024, where he posted 6 touchdowns and 975 yards, a mark that even Jordan Addison has never surpassed.

Kyler Murray Hypes Up Minnesota’s Offense

Kyler Murray spoke with the media on Wednesday afternoon, and shared some nice words about the Vikings’ offense. Will Ragatz shared the sentiment on X.

“I don’t know how you can’t love that (WR) room. You look at the skill positions in general, I know it’s widely regarded as one of the most QB-friendly offenses around the league. I’m happy to be here. I’m looking around, it’s kind of an embarrassment of riches around here.”

The Vikings certainly do have an impressive arsenal of offensive firepower. Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and Jauan Jennings might be the best WR trio in the NFL. T.J. Hockenson is looking to have a solid year, and the Vikings’ RB duo of Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason is a decent one.