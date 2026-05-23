Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy ‘Trending Towards Bust Status’ Amid Kyler Murray Competition

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career.

Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

Compounding on the unavailability thus far in his career. the play in his appearances has been concerning. Consider McCarthy’s advanced metrics in 2025.

Lowest passer rating (72.6)

Lowest adjusted net yardage per pass attempt (4.3yds)

Lowest on-target percentage (66.5%)

2nd-lowest passing success rate (41.1%)

2nd-lowest pass yards per game of any QB that started at least 10 games (163.2yds)

3rd-lowest QBR (35.6)

5th-lowest net yards per pass attempt (5.49yds)

6th-lowest pressure-to-sack rate (23.5%)

8th-lowest overall QB PFF grade (61.8)

8th-lowest PFF passing grade (60.1)

Most interceptions of any QB that played 10 games or less (12)

2nd-highest bad-throw percentage (21.3%)

For these reasons, analysts are beginning to throw around the infamous “bust” term in conversations regarding J.J. McCarthy.

Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy ‘Trending Towards Bust Status’

Kody Malstrom, a contributor for FantasyLife, detailed the concerns for McCarthy and his NFL career.

“Two years into his career, it looks like McCarthy is trending toward bust status, finishing his first year as a starter ranked near dead last in EPA per Play, CPOE, Bad Throw % and in Pressure to Sack %. While McCarthy did show he is capable of airing out the ball by averaging 6.7 Air Yards/Reception, his highlights were few and far between, halting the Vikings’ momentum on offense.

With McCarthy showing no signs of progress, as well as struggling to stay on the field while dealing with injuries, the Vikings have decided to bring in Murray to help inject some life into their offense. When healthy, Murray has been able to play at a competitive level, throwing for over 3,000 yards in years where he played in 14 or more games.“

The story is obviously not over for J.J. McCarthy. However, Kyler Murray could write a few interesting chapters in the book. McCarthy very well could win the QB competition in training camp over Murray, but at the moment, it feels more like a hope than reality.

Minnesota’s Season May Fall on Shoulders of QB Kyler Murray

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports shared how the Vikings’ season could fall completely on the shoulders of QB Kyler Murray.

“The success or failure of this offseason will fall on the shoulders of Kyler Murray. If Minnesota can tap into Murray’s talent and get slightly above-average quarterback play, it might pick up right where it left off in 2024 when Sam Darnold was under center.

However, that’s easier said than done, as Murray hasn’t been the most durable player during his career, missing 30 of a possible 68 games over the past five seasons. There’s a high ceiling with the addition of Murray, who is likely to win the quarterback battle against J.J. McCarthy, but a low floor as well.”

Of course, the season needs to play out for the Vikings, but it’s hard not to imagine the possibilities with Murray. Yes, he has shown flashes of elite play, but he is yet to win a playoff game. The ceiling may be high with Murray, but it is justifiable for the floor to feel very low as well.