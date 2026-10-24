Vikings’ Jonathan Taylor Trade Update Sets a Timetable for Deal

The Vikings are very likely to be in the market for a RB as we approach the trade deadline.

A couple of weeks ago, the internet went ablaze with speculation about Saquon Barkley and the Vikings. There is no legitimate steam to that, as it turns out. However, there is something to be said about Jonathan Taylor instead.

Taylor just signed a 2-year/$44 million extension with the Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Indy, their season hasn’t gone as planned thus far. They’ve come out of the gate at 2-4, and ironically, they play the Vikings tomorrow.

We received a big update on Taylor’s trade availability this morning.

Vikings Receive a Jonathan Taylor Update

Per Jonathan Jones of The Athletic, the Colts are “not entertaining discussions of a potential Taylor trade.” Jones explains that it hasn’t been considered yet, and that Indy would have to drop some more games to do so.

Jones shared that one team executive said that “Indy ownership loves him.” Understandably so, as Taylor is one of the very best backs in the league, if not one of the best players in the game in general.

As for the good part for Vikings fans, they will be in the mix if the Colts do start to entertain trade offers.

“Sources believe the New York Giants and Vikings could be potential suitors for Taylor if he’s available for trade,” said Jones. “The Colts could look to reclaim some draft capital after sending two first-round picks to the Jets for Sauce Gardner last year, and Taylor would be the most expedient route to a high pick.”

Should the Colts ship off Taylor, it won’t be for anything less than a Day 2 selection. However, it is still a couple of weeks away if it happens.

Minnesota, Kirk Cousins Urged to Reunite After 5-0 Start

The idea was refreshed by former head coach Jon Gruden on The Gruden Family Football Show.

“If I’m Philadelphia, knowing Jalen Hurts is out for the year, if I’m the Vikings, and we know Cousins in Minnesota better than anybody, I’m going to offer the Raiders a second-round draft choice. If I get Kirk Cousins in Philly or I get Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, we can win the Super Bowl this year with the defense.”

Gruden also added some further context to Minnesota’s current weaponry:

“If I was the Vikings, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, I bet they’re knocking on O’Connell’s door. Come on, man! I mean, they can win a Super Bowl. They’re going to have to score at some point.”

As Joe Nelson of Bring Me the Sports points out, the trade doesn’t make a ton of sense.

“Cousins has been great, but he doesn’t have Murray’s mobility, which is exactly what the Vikings needed when Cousins and Sam Darnold were quarterbacking Minnesota teams that were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Giants and Rams teams that dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The other team Gruden brought up, the Philadelphia Eagles, could make more sense. Philly’s defense is solid, and they still have enough pieces everywhere to want to try and salvage the season after Jalen Hurts’ recent medical scare.