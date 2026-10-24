Vikings Urged to Reunite With Kirk Cousins Amid QB Questions

It’s the Minnesota Vikings; it doesn’t matter if they’re 5-0, there’s always going to be some concern at QB.

While Kyler Murray certainly isn’t lighting the world on fire, he has been serviceable. Has he been good enough to lead the Vikings deep with the defense balling out? Maybe, but that’s a question that only time holds the answer to.

One thing the Vikings didn’t do with Kirk Cousins from 2018 to 2023 was go deep. However, Minnesota never had a defense like they do right now during the Cousins era.

For that reason, Minnesota has yet again been brought up in Kirk Cousins speculation, even after starting 5-0.

Vikings, Kirk Cousins Urged to Reunite After 5-0 Start

The idea was refreshed by former head coach Jon Gruden on The Gruden Family Football Show.

“If I’m Philadelphia, knowing Jalen Hurts is out for the year, if I’m the Vikings, and we know Cousins in Minnesota better than anybody, I’m going to offer the Raiders a second-round draft choice. If I get Kirk Cousins in Philly or I get Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, we can win the Super Bowl this year with the defense.”

Gruden also added some further context to Minnesota’s current weaponry:

“If I was the Vikings, with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, I bet they’re knocking on O’Connell’s door. Come on, man! I mean, they can win a Super Bowl. They’re going to have to score at some point.”

As Joe Nelson of Bring Me the Sports points out, the trade doesn’t make a ton of sense.

“Cousins has been great, but he doesn’t have Murray’s mobility, which is exactly what the Vikings needed when Cousins and Sam Darnold were quarterbacking Minnesota teams that were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by Giants and Rams teams that dominated the line of scrimmage.”

The other team Gruden brought up, the Philadelphia Eagles, could make more sense. Philly’s defense is solid, and they still have enough pieces everywhere to want to try and salvage the season after Jalen Hurts’ recent medical scare.

Minnesota Mentioned in Jerry Jeudy Sweepstakes

Adam Carlson of Sports Illustrated made it quite simple: “The Vikings should call the Browns before the trade deadline to ask about the availability of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.”

Carlson mentions that Jeudy could do “a lot more” with Jennings’ snap share, and it’s hard to argue. Jennings only has 2 receptions for 9 yards this season.

“The Vikings need to at least inquire about what it would take to acquire Jeudy ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline,” insisted Carlson. “If the cost isn’t too high, adding him to Minnesota’s roster as a clutch receiver to take pressure off Jefferson and Addison makes a lot of sense, especially if it means finally addressing the Jennings problem.”

The Browns would have to do some fiddling around with Jeudy’s $52.5 million contract. However, Carlson pointed out that he has no more guaranteed money in 2027. This makes him an attractive rental option for the Vikings.