Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Doesn’t Hold Back on J.J. McCarthy Amid Struggles

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career. Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

McCarthy is now in a QB competition with Kyler Murray to see who gets the starting job in 2026. All-World WR Justin Jefferson recently shared some honest words about McCarthy’s development.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Talks J.J. McCarthy

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson talked with reporters about J.J. McCarthy and noted some progress in his development.

“Just understanding the different throws that he’s making. Everything doesn’t have to be 100 mph. Some throws, [he] can put a little touch on it and get it to the spot. So I feel like that is one of his most impactful improvements that he has made.”

Jefferson brought up an interesting point with the note on McCarthy’s ball velocity. Every fan could see it watching on TV every Sunday; McCarthy could only throw at one speed. That speed was very fast.

Jefferson then shared some hopeful words regarding the winner of the QB competition, whoever that may be.

“At the end of the day, somebody’s going to have that job, whether it’s Kyler, whether it’s J.J. So it’s just all about working with both of them to make sure that whoever is the starter, we’re dialed in, we’re ready to go and the connection, the relationship, all of that is dialed in and ready to go when the season starts.”

Justin Jefferson is taking the veteran approach to all of this, as he should. He is one of the vocal leaders of this football team, and he must be careful about the things he says regarding the competition.

QB J.J. McCarthy Talks Desire to Remain in Minnesota

McCarthy spoke to the media on Tuesday, and touched on his desire to be a Minnesota Viking long-term. He was asked to address the aforementioned trade speculation.

“I think I made it really clear that I wanted to be here before I got here. And I love this organization, I love the coaching staff. I absolutely love these players to death. This is where I want to be.

You know, I feel like I can thrive in this system, and you know, everything played out exactly how I wanted it. I wouldn’t want anything else to change.”

J.J. McCarthy seemed quite genuine when talking about the Vikings organization. Before he was drafted and had a meeting with the Vikings during the 2024 NFL Combine, McCarthy was caught on camera telling HC Kevin O’Connell that he would “run through a brick wall” for him.

If McCarthy’s words are true, then it seems that hasn’t changed.