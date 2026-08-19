Vikings Kevin O’Connell’s Message: Rottweilers, Not Chihuahuas

The Minnesota Vikings are entering one of the most important stretches of the 2026 training camp, and head coach Kevin O’Connell has a clear message for the young players fighting to earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.

He wants Rottweilers, not Chihuahuas.

“I’d prefer Rottweilers over Chihuahuas.” – Minnesota Vikings Head Coach, Kevin O’Connell today talking to reporters prior to Joint Practices with the Baltimore Ravens

While the quote may have brought some humor to the press conference, O’Connell’s message behind it was serious. His message was about players competing for roster spots to approach these practices with confidence, physicality, and an attacking mentality that intimidates opponents.

O’Connell Wants Players to Attack

The Vikings are getting closer to the point where the coaching staff must make difficult decisions about the final roster. For players on the bubble, there aren’t many opportunities remaining to make an impression.

Instead of competing exclusively against teammates, Minnesota’s players will spend two days going against another NFL roster. That allows O’Connell and his coaching staff to evaluate players in unfamiliar matchups and against different styles of competition.

For players fighting for jobs, every rep matters.

O’Connell isn’t necessarily asking his players to be reckless. Rather, he wants them to show that they aren’t afraid of competition. That means finishing plays, being physical, making plays when opportunities arise and showing the coaching staff they can be trusted when the regular season arrives.

Baltimore Provides a Major Test

The Ravens will provide a strong measuring stick for the Vikings.

Minnesota and Baltimore will practice together Wednesday and Thursday before facing each other Saturday in the Vikings’ second preseason game. Joint practices can be especially valuable for players competing for roster spots because they provide more extended opportunities than a traditional preseason game. A player can potentially turn a few strong practices into a significant boost in his chances of making the roster.

Players on the bubble who struggle could find themselves moving down the depth chart or cut.

That’s why O’Connell’s Rottweiler analogy is so important.

The Roster Bubble

They have to stand out.

They have to demonstrate versatility.

And they have to show the coaching staff that they can handle the pressure of NFL competition.

O’Connell wants players who respond when the lights get brighter and the competition becomes more physical. The first preseason game against the New York Giants allowed several players to make their case. The joint practices against Baltimore provide another, potentially more important, opportunity. In joint practices, NFL teams usually play harder and show more of their playbook than they would in a preseason game.

Rottweilers Over Chihuahuas

O’Connell’s “Rottweilers over Chihuahuas” comment may become one of the memorable quotes of Vikings training camp, but its meaning goes beyond a catchy soundbite.

For players fighting for a roster spot, this was a direct message from KOC.

Don’t play scared.

Don’t blend into the competition.

Make the coaches notice you.

The Vikings are looking for players who embrace that message and show it throughout these joint practices on the field. This message may even become the theme or motto for the season. With Baltimore coming to town, O’Connell has given his players a simple message.

It’s time to be a Rottweiler.