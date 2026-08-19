Vikings & Ravens Joint Practices: 5 Things To Watch

The Minnesota Vikings take another major step in their 2026 preseason preparation Wednesday as the Baltimore Ravens arrive at TCO Performance Center for the first of two joint practices.

The Vikings and Ravens will practice together Wednesday and Thursday (August 19-20) before meeting Saturday in their second preseason game. Minnesota announced the joint practices earlier this offseason, making these two sessions an important opportunity for both teams to evaluate players against unfamiliar competition.

For the Vikings, the practices could provide much more meaningful evaluation than a typical preseason game. Here are five things to watch as the two teams take the field.

5 Things to Watch for the Minnesota Vikings

1. Kyler Murray vs. Baltimore’s Defense

One of the biggest storylines all offseason in the NFL has been the Vikings QB competition. With Kyler Murray being named the starting QB last week, his performance will be a focus. Kyler Murray will face a defense that presents a completely different challenge than the Giants did in the preseason opener.

Kyler Murray will not play Saturday against Baltimore, making the joint practices particularly important for his preseason evaluation. The Vikings will get an opportunity to see how Murray handles Baltimore’s pressure packages and getting the ball to his receivers. Can Kyler effectively take the snaps from under center and be effective in Head Coach Kevin O’Connell’s Offense? Can Murray navigate the Baltimore pass rush and be consistent against a Ravens secondary?

Baltimore will counter with players like three-time first-team All-Pro LB Roquan Smith and a secondary that includes S Kyle Hamilton and CB Marlon Humphrey. Both Ravens stars are two-time first-team All-Pros.

2. Justin Jefferson and the Vikings’ Receivers

The Vikings’ wide receivers should receive a major test against Baltimore’s secondary.

Behind them, Minnesota was fortunate to land former 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings. His ability to block and also be a dual threat as a receiver makes him valuable. The camp battle for WR4 and WR5 will be tested with Tai Felton and Myles Price . Price also made an impressive one-handed grab for a touchdown in Saturday’s preseason game against the Giants. are competing for opportunities behind him.

WR6 is one of the most contested position battles on the roster. Wide receivers Jeshaun Jones , Dontae Fleming, and Dillon Bell will need to make an impact on both offense and special teams. Joint practice performance will factor heavily into the decision of whether the Vikings keep 6 wideouts on the roster.

Can Minnesota consistently create separation and make plays against Baltimore’s defensive backs?

3. The Rookie Class Gets Tested

The Vikings’ 2026 rookie class will also be under the microscope.

This is especially important for rookies competing for starting jobs or significant rotational roles. A strong showing against Baltimore could prompt lineup changes on the IDL. Banks and Orange need to show they’re ready to start in Week 1 vs. the Packers . Veterans Levi Drake Rodriguez, Elijah Williams, and Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins also are vying for valuable playing time.

4. Can the Vikings’ Offensive Line Hold Up?

Baltimore’s defensive front will provide one of the best tests Minnesota’s offensive line has faced during camp.

Pass protection will be especially important with Murray’s mobility. If the Vikings can consistently keep Baltimore’s pass rush away from Murray while also opening running lanes for Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason , it would be an encouraging sign heading into the regular season.

5. How Does Brian Flores Handle Lamar Jackson?

The defense has been going up against Kyler Murray in training camp, but he hasn’t shown or flashed much of that ability. Most of training camp has been focusing on passing out of the pocket and snaps under center. Now the Flores’ defense has to prepare for one of the NFL’s most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks. Jackson’s ability to extend plays and create yards with his legs forces defenders to maintain discipline on every snap.

For Minnesota’s linebackers and secondary, these practices will provide an opportunity to work on QB spy schemes and on staying disciplined. The Vikings faced Lamar Jackson last season in Minnesota, and contained him for much of the game before letting the game slip away. In that game, they held Jackson to 17-for-29 passing, 176 yards, and 1 TD.

The Vikings also need to identify which young defensive backs can hold up against Baltimore’s receiving threat that includes Zay Flowers , Mark Andrews, and Rashod Bateman

A Valuable Two Days for Minnesota and Baltimore