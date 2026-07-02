Vikings QB Kyler Murray Gets Massive Message Heading into 2026 Training Camp

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability. It is assumed that Kyler Murray would win a QB competition with J.J. McCarthy. The main question about that, is whether that is a good thing or a bad thing.

One publication implies that it’s a good thing, as they stated they’re very excited to see Murray in Vikings training camp.

Vikings QB Kyler Murray Makes Exciting List Ahead of Training Camp

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of veterans on new teams that he’s most excited to see during training camp. On that list, you could find Vikings QB Kyler Murray, along with an explanation as to why.

“Of all the veteran quarterbacks who changed teams this offseason—and it’s a lengthy list that includes Tua Tagovailoa, Kirk Cousins, Malik Willis, and Geno Smith—we’re most excited to see Kyler Murray with his new team.

There are multiple reasons for this, but it all starts with the fact that Murray was once a legitimate rising star. The dynamic dual-threat signal-caller was a two-time Pro Bowler before he suffered a torn ACL in 2022, missed half of 2023, and then saw things just sort of go stale with the Arizona Cardinals… …Minnesota’s situation is another reason why we can’t wait to see Murray in camp. Under O’Connell, the Vikings have regularly put explosive offenses on the field when they’ve had capable quarterback play. They didn’t have that with 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy last season, but Murray already appears to be ahead in the QB competition.”

There’s no question that Kyler Murray’s presence in Minnesota could set off some fireworks. All eyes in the Land of 10,000 Lakes will be upon Murray and McCarthy during training camp amid the competition.

Everson Griffen Announces Fantastic Personal Milestone

In a lengthy post on his personal Instagram account, former Vikings DE Everson Griffen shared that he is at almost one year of sobriety.

“Life has given me every chance imaginable to keep my friends, protect my name, build a legacy my family could be proud of, and live an outstanding life, but l’ve been distant because I’ve been deep in the lonely work of owning that it’s all been my fault, the repeated mistakes, the burnt bridges, the pain I caused myself and others, the guilt and shame, and the hidden hurt I carried from childhood that showed up as a cry for help nobody fully saw.

I was blessed with success and opportunities most only dream of, survived amounts of drugs and partying that should have taken me out many times over, and I’m approaching a year of sobriety that is still brutally hard every single day, yet God’s favor kept me here when I didn’t deserve it.

I’m grateful, I’m humbled, I’m staying 100% real with Him and myself, and I’m finally ready to go deep into my full authentic story from the beginning the truth, the fear, the resilience, the grit, the new look at life, and the chances I still have ,so I can grow every day and share the no-sugarcoating wisdom that might help somebody else understand their own pain and find strength to keep going.

I had CHANCES. I’m scared but there is never a right time. The time is now.”

A heartfelt congratulations goes out to Everson Griffen on his fantastic personal life milestone. We wish him all of the best in the future.