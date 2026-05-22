Vikings Land Massive Piece in Way-Too-Early 2027 Mock Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have an interesting situation on their hands when it comes to their offensive line.

LT Christian Darrisaw wasn’t himself in 2025 coming off of a torn ACL in 2024. RT Brian O’Neill is still solid, but seemingly always battling an injury. LG Donovan Jackson was solid in his 2025 rookie season, and RG Will Fries could be a potential cut candidate in 2027 when the Vikings get to an out on his massive contract signed last offseason.

Additionally, we don’t even really know who is playing center in the Twin Cities in 2026. Ryan Kelly retired earlier this offseason, leaving a big hole. It can be assumed that Blake Brandel will earn the job, with rookie C Gavin Gerheardt looking to earn a backup role behind him in training camp. 3rd Round selection Caleb Tiernan could also be in the mix.

For this reason, the Vikings may be in the market for some OL help in the 2027 NFL Draft. CBS Sports recently released a way-too-early mock draft where the Vikings did just that.

Vikings Select OT Jordan Seaton in Way-Too-Early 2027 Mock Draft

CBS Sports explained the decision of Seaton to Minnesota at a projected 12th overall.

“Armed with 22 career starts, Seaton will play his next season under Lane Kiffin in Baton Rouge after transferring from Colorado. A highly skilled, athletic offensive tackle, some evaluators believe he could ultimately transition to the right side to ease his move to Sundays. While the talent is evident, he remains far from a finished product.”

The 6-foot-5, 307lb Jordan Seaton could be an option for the future of the Vikings’ offensive line. He is a natural left tackle, so he would be a great contingency plan if Darrisaw can’t work through his injury woes. Either way, Seaton could have the flexibility to play RT as well.

Minnesota’s Offensive Supporting Cast Put on Blast

FOX Sports Reporter Ralph Vacchiano recently ranked every NFL team’s offensive supporting cast for its QB. The Vikings came in all the way down at 22nd.

“They certainly have given whomever is their quarterback some good receivers to work with. Justin Jefferson is as good as any in football when everything is working right with the offense, and Jordan Addison is a strong No. 2. The Vikings also went out and added the underrated Jauan Jennings to give the QB another option. And TE T.J. Hockenson is a big weapon in the passing game, too — at least when he’s healthy.

Beyond that, though, they really have to lean into the mind of head coach Kevin O’Connell because there are some issues. The offensive line was not good nor healthy last season. And they lean way too much on 32-year-old, oft-injured RB Aaron Jones. That lack of a dependable running game is big. It’s why defenses could tee off on Vikings QBs, who were sacked 60 times last season — tied for second-most in the league.”

Once you look past the Vikings’ WRs, this criticism may have merit. T.J. Hockenson is not the player he once was, and Aaron Jones on a bit of a decline as well. Jordan Mason is a fine RB, but isn’t game-breaking.

The Vikings’ offensive line is also a question mark. They need Christian Darrisaw to get healthy, and to figure out who is playing center in 2026.