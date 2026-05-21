Vikings Legend Adrian Peterson Blasts Former HC Mike Zimmer

Recent Ring of Honor inductee and legendary Minnesota Vikings RB Adrian Peterson had quite the career in the Twin Cities.

He is the Vikings’ all-time leader in many different metrics.

Rushing yards (11,747)

Rushing TDs (97)

Rushing attempts (2,418)

Rushing yards per game (95.5)

Peterson carried the Vikings’ offense in the early 2010’s through the post-Childress era. He won the MVP Award in 2012, becoming the last non-QB to do so. Peterson is also the only non-QB to win the award since 2006 when LaDanian Tomlinson took home of the honors.

“All Day” was a prominent figure during the early Mike Zimmer years, playing under him from 2014-2016. He even led the league in rushing yards and touchdowns in 2015 under Zimmer.

Adrian would leave after the 2016 season, and he didn’t hold back on Mike Zimmer regarding his exit.

Vikings’ RB Adrian Peterson Blasts Mike Zimmer

Adam Patrick of The Viking Age recently compiled together the honest words from Adrian Peterson. These were given on the Ed Block CourageCast.

“When I left, me and [head coach Mike Zimmer] kind of [butted] heads a little bit because I just felt disrespected.

…Honestly, just leaving there, I just felt disrespected by the head coach in particular. Not the organization or anything like that, it was just the head coach.

Me and him had a few words, respectfully, but I was just like, ‘Alright, it’s probably best for me to do something different.’”

Peterson then shared some words about an interaction between he and Zimmer in late 2016 after Adrian decided that it was best for the team if he sat out for the final two weeks of the season after a rough Week 15 from an ankle injury that he suffered in Week 2.

“He said a couple of words, he said some things that I felt [were] disrespectful. [He] challenged me as far as being a competitor and just my whole being.”

It was an interesting peek behind the curtain from a Vikings legend on the Vikings’ most recent head coach before Kevin O’Connell.

Minnesota Mentioned as Fit For Joey Bosa

Bleacher Report recently mentioned the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Joey Bosa.

“Joey Bosa’s best football may be behind him, but any concerns about the edge-rusher’s ability to perform at a high level can be put to rest following the rejuvenating season he just had with the Buffalo Bills…