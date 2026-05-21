Vikings Mentioned As Fit For $156 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler

Whether a team plans to use him as a rotational depth option or a higher-volume starter, Bosa still provides enough speed, power and skill to move the needle for any defense ahead of his 11th NFL season.

Potential Landing Spots: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers”.

Bosa will be 31 by the time the 2026 season kicks off, and he may have some gas left in the tank.

Minnesota Needs a Decision from Harrison Smith

Brad Berreman of The Viking Age very nicely summarized the words spoken by Thor Nystrom and Judd Zulgad on a recent installment of Thor Talks Purple on SKOR North.

From Judd Zulgad:

“I know that is a waiting game, and I think the Vikings sincerely want him back. But I need an answer from Harrison Smith.

…If nothing else, because you’ve got safeties, and quite frankly, I don’t know [if] it’s fair to them to keep this thing hanging.”

Berreman added some context to the conversation between Zulgad and Nystrom.

“Nystrom asked Zulgad about putting a proverbial “shot clock” on Smith, meaning a certain date by which Minnesota should tell him they need to know his decision by, while offering some dates generally surrounding training camp.

‘I’d put [the shot clock] on before [training camp]. If you want to play, [let us] know by June 1.’

Nystrom offered July 4 as the deadline the Vikings could set for Smith, while noting the undisclosed health issue that kept him out of training camp last year and led to him missing the first two games of the season.”

Minnesota needs an answer from Harrison Smith soon so they know how to go about setting up their safety room for the year. Additionally, Smith is also a major voice on the field for the Vikings and a quiet leader in the locker room. The Vikings need to know how to maneuver if that isn’t returning.