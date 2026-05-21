Vikings Mentioned As Fit For $156 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler

When the Minnesota Vikings traded Jonathan Greenard during the 2026 NFL Draft, they created a vacancy in the edge room.
With the promotion of Dallas Turner to starting edge rusher, there is now a need for a third man in the rotation. The depth behind the starting Van Ginkel and Turner is quite thin.
- Bo Richter
- Chaz Chambliss
- Tyler Batty
- Cam’Ron Stewart
- Arden Walker
For that reason, Minnesota will likely look to the free agency market to supplement the position. They have already been brought up in conversation about Jadeveon Clowney. Now, another huge name has been named as a fit for the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings Mentioned as Fit For Joey Bosa
Bleacher Report recently mentioned the Vikings as a potential landing spot for Joey Bosa.
“Joey Bosa’s best football may be behind him, but any concerns about the edge-rusher’s ability to perform at a high level can be put to rest following the rejuvenating season he just had with the Buffalo Bills…
Whether a team plans to use him as a rotational depth option or a higher-volume starter, Bosa still provides enough speed, power and skill to move the needle for any defense ahead of his 11th NFL season.
Potential Landing Spots: Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers”.
Bosa will be 31 by the time the 2026 season kicks off, and he may have some gas left in the tank.
Minnesota Needs a Decision from Harrison Smith
Brad Berreman of The Viking Age very nicely summarized the words spoken by Thor Nystrom and Judd Zulgad on a recent installment of Thor Talks Purple on SKOR North.
From Judd Zulgad:
“I know that is a waiting game, and I think the Vikings sincerely want him back. But I need an answer from Harrison Smith.
…If nothing else, because you’ve got safeties, and quite frankly, I don’t know [if] it’s fair to them to keep this thing hanging.”
Berreman added some context to the conversation between Zulgad and Nystrom.
“Nystrom asked Zulgad about putting a proverbial “shot clock” on Smith, meaning a certain date by which Minnesota should tell him they need to know his decision by, while offering some dates generally surrounding training camp.
‘I’d put [the shot clock] on before [training camp]. If you want to play, [let us] know by June 1.’
Nystrom offered July 4 as the deadline the Vikings could set for Smith, while noting the undisclosed health issue that kept him out of training camp last year and led to him missing the first two games of the season.”
Minnesota needs an answer from Harrison Smith soon so they know how to go about setting up their safety room for the year. Additionally, Smith is also a major voice on the field for the Vikings and a quiet leader in the locker room. The Vikings need to know how to maneuver if that isn’t returning.
Vikings Mentioned As Fit For $156 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler