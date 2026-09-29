Vikings’ Myles Price Keeps Fox Sports All-Star List Streak Rolling

The Minnesota Vikings have found another way to stay in the national conversation during their 3-0 start. For the third consecutive week, a Viking has landed on the FOX Sports All-Star list, this time with second-year wide receiver and return specialist Myles Price earning the Week 3 special teams nod.

The touchdown was one Price had dreamt about. Price said after the game that he had dreamed twice about taking one to the house. Those dreams finally became reality thanks to clean blocking and his own burst down the sideline. What once felt like a missing piece for a franchise that had gone more than a decade without a punt-return score now looks like a weekly threat.

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“JUG” Is Here To Stay

Price’s emergence as a key special teamer has been a product of several years. An undrafted free agent out of Indiana after time at Texas Tech, the 5-foot-9, 183-pound Dallas native earned both the punt- and kick-return jobs as a rookie in 2025. Last season he set Vikings franchise records with 1,479 kick-return yards and 1,777 combined return yards while finishing third in the NFL in all-purpose yards. He did it all without a return touchdown. That made Sunday’s touchdown even more special.

This year, the “Jug” is ready to make his mark on the league.

Vikings: 3-Straight Weeks On FOX All Star List

The honor continues a Vikings 3-week streak on FOX Sports’ weekly list. In Week 1, outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel earned recognition after a disruptive performance against the Green Bay Packers , including a strip-sack and additional pressure. In Week 2, edge rusher Dallas Turner landed on the list following a dominant showing against the Chicago Bears that featured multiple sacks, including a game-sealing takedown. Now Price has joined them after his 86-yard touchdown and strong special teams play in Week 3.

Myles Price Brings Immense Value

Price still sees limited offensive snaps as a wide receiver, but is gaining more of a role. His value on returns is unmistakable. In a league where the ability to flip the field, or add a quick score can change the game, Price is very valuable. The 86-yard dash against Tampa Bay was not an isolated highlight , but a culmination of Price’s hard work on and off the field. Once an overlooked undrafted prospect, Price has steadily become one of the Vikings’ most reliable difference-makers.