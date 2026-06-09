Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Doesn’t Hold Back on QB Competition

The Minnesota Vikings signed QB Kyler Murray earlier this off-season to a veteran minimum deal.

The agreement serves as a true insurance policy for Kevin O’Connell and his job security for 2026 and beyond. They knew they couldn’t just give J.J. McCarthy the keys this season after what happened in 2025. It was a year of injuries and incredibly inconsistent play, and Minnesota can’t bank on that to win games now.

Not only does Murray provide insurance, he also arguably provides a much higher upside for a Minnesota offense needing stability.

Brand new General Manager Nolan Teasley sat down with Paul Allen on Monday. Teasley spoke on the QB competition, and he had high praise.

Vikings GM Nolan Teasley Talks QB Competition

Teasley laid it all out on the table regarding the competition.

“It’s deep. It’s competitive. There’s a lot of talent in there, there’s football experience, there’s upside. And that applies to everybody because of the developers we have at that position. So, iron sharpens iron, may the best man win.

They’re going to compete hard. They’re going to be developed to a really high level because of Coach O’Connell and the offensive football staff.”

Additionally, Teasley had words of praise for Vikings QB Kyler Murray.

“The physical talent is there. He can make all the throws. He can create off-schedule, and this is not a slight to anybody, but this offensive staff and coach O’Connell, that’s the untapped potential. He’s going to realize, I think, another level of development.”

It’s “may the best man win” in Minnesota, and everyone knows it’s likely to be Murray. What will be interesting to watch play out is the McCarthy situation. If Murray wins the job and forces the Vikings to re-sign him, does McCarthy then hit the trade block? What if neither QB works out?

Minnesota Mentioned in Baker Mayfield Watch

Rick Stroud recently reported that Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers are “nowhere close” on extension numbers. Those words are per Mayfield himself.

Adam Carlson of The Viking Age brought up Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield as a possible failsafe plan for the Vikings next season.

“Baker has provided stability at the quarterback position while attempting to fill the shoes of a legend in Tampa Bay. In Minnesota, Vikings fans would love to have stability after what they saw on the field from the offense last season.

There is still plenty of time for Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to work things out. However, if they don’t figure things out, the front office of the Minnesota Vikings would be foolish not to consider bringing him to U.S. Bank Stadium to help the purple and gold be competitive going forward.”

This would be quite on-brand for the Minnesota Vikings. They’ve always been one to sign a mercenary QB. However, they must worry about the current mercenary QB they already have in Kyler Murray. We’ve got a long way to go before we truly start considering Baker Mayfield for the Vikings.