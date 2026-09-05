Vikings Officially Cut Ties With Former CFL Star

The Minnesota Vikings reached an injury settlement with another player Friday.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings agreed to part ways with linebacker Jacob Roberts. The linebacker will become a free agent after reaching an injury settlement with the team.

The Vikings originally waived Roberts with an injury before last Sunday’s roster deadline on August 30. He reverted back to the team’s IR, though, after he cleared waivers.

With that move, Roberts was going to miss the entire 2026 season. But he is now available to sign with a new team once healthy because of the injury settlement.

Roberts’ injury was undisclosed.

Roberts went undrafted out of Wake Forest in the spring of 2024. Unavailable to sign with an NFL team as a free agent, the linebacker joined the Calgary Stampeders.

In 2025, Roberts became a focal point of the Calgary defense, posting 102 total tackles. He also had three tackles for loss, four sacks, and one forced fumble.

Roberts signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings following the conclusion of the 2025 NFL regular season on January 7.

Vikings Waive LB Jacob Roberts With Injury Settlement

Getty Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings released linebacker Jacob Roberts with an injury settlement Friday.

Player who reach injury settlements didn’t typically start training camp with the best odds of making the roster. But Roberts was an intriguing prospect coming off an incredibly productive year in the CFL.

Roberts started his college career at North Carolina AT&T. He transferred to Wake Forest for his final collegiate campaign in 2023.

During that season, he was also very productive. Roberts had 83 combined tackles, including 10 for loss. He also had six sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense.

In his first season with Calgary in the CFL, Roberts mostly played special teams. But he emerged the team’s leading tackler for the 2025 campaign.

Roberts played 83 defensive snaps for the Vikings during the 2026 NFL preseason. That includes 30 snaps in Week 3 of the exhibition campaign against the Denver Broncos on Friday, August 28.