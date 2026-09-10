Vikings Officially Move on From Former ‘Dark Horse’ Rookie

Defensive back Marcus Allen received the opportunity to start his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings. But it will have to continue elsewhere.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Vikings parted ways with Allen while agreeing to an injury settlement. Allen’s injury was undisclosed.

The Vikings already waived Allen, and he cleared waivers, which sent him back to Minnesota on the team’s injured list. If he remained on the list, the defensive back would have missed the rest of his rookie campaign.

The injury settlement will allow Allen to become a free agent and look for his next opportunity in the league.

Allen signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft. USA Today’s Vikings Wire’s Cole Smith commended Minnesota for the signing, as he saw Allen as a potential option for the team’s initial 53-man roster this season.

“Allen played 51 games for North Carolina from 2022 through 2025, intercepting three passes. He has good size at 6’2”, 190 pounds, and was ranked 340 on the Wide Left Consensus Big Board,” wrote Smith on April 29. “Cornerback is still a fairly thin position for the Vikings, and Allen could be a dark horse candidate to make the active roster with a strong offseason.”

Vikings Waive DB Marcus Allen With an Injury Settlement

Getty Marcus Allen signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in the spring.

Perhaps Allen will have a chance to be a dark horse elsewhere — that is, once he’s healthy. But it’s not going to be with the Vikings.

Minnesota could always bring him back once healthy. But that typically doesn’t happen with players who agree to injury settlements.

Allen signed with the Vikings after a four-year college career with the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 51 career games, he posted 137 combined tackles, including 4.5 for loss. Allen also had 22 pass defenses and three interceptions.

As a senior in 2025, Allen registered 36 combined tackles, including two for loss, eight pass defenses and half a sack.

Although he went undrafted, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein actually liked Allen as a sixth or seventh-round pick this past spring. Zierlein commended the defensive back for his burst and length.

“Long, linear press cornerback with the ability to weaponize his length to jam the release and challenge the throw. How Allen gets to throws will be the question on the next level,” wrote Zierlein. “He’s tight-hipped and clunky with lateral and vertical transitions. His make-up speed is average. He loses ground to shifty route-runners and vertical speed but is capable of swarming the catch-point when he’s in position.

“He consistently locates the football and plays with plus ball skills.”

Vikings Preparing for Home Opener vs. Packers in Week 1

Getty Kevin O’Connell and the Minnesota Vikings reached an injury settlement with defensive back Marcus Allen.

While the Vikings reached an agreement with Allen, the team is clearly focused on its Week 1 showdown with the Green Bay Packers.

It’s only the season opener, but divisional matchups are always pivotal. Furthermore, it’s very critical to beat division rivals at home.

Kickoff between the Vikings and Packers will occur at 3:25 pm CT on Sunday at US Bank Stadium.