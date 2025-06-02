1 Vikings Player Destined to Be a ‘Force’ in 2025

The Minnesota Vikings had a stellar 14-3 season in 2024, even without their rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy in the fold. This season, McCarthy is back after a season away due to injury, and it will be a real test to see how he works with the Vikings’ offense and if he can get them to the postseason.

Of course, it’s crucial for a great quarterback to have a strong offensive line. Having good chemistry on and off the field also matters.

In the Vikings’ case, thankfully, their offensive line is strong for 2025, and heading into the new season, one veteran is poised to be even more helpful this season than he’s been in the past.

Minnesota Vikings Have One of the Best Running Backs in the League

The Minnesota Vikings signed Aaron Jones in 2024, and his career in the NFL dates back to 2017 when he was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the NFL draft.

In a May 28 piece for PFF, Trevor Sikkema names the top running backs in the league, and Jones is in there. “It’s a tougher position to rank, given the razor-thin difference’s in talent and how each brings facets of the game – rushing, receiving, pass blocking,” he states in the piece.

Jones makes it at No. 20 on his roster of the best running backs in the league. Sikkema’s reasoning is basically facts and figures.

“Jones ranks 10th among running backs in PFF WAR over the past three seasons. His 91.8 PFF rushing grade in that span ranks eighth,” Sikkema states in the piece. “But recorded had just a 75.6 PFF rushing grade in 2024 and will be 31 years old during the 2025 campaign.”

Sikkema’s top choice for the best running back in the league is Derrick Henry of the Baltimore Ravens. “Even at 31 years old, King Henry is deserving of this list’s No. 1 spot,” Sikkema stated of Henry.

More Kudos for the Vikings Veteran

In a May 28 piece for A to Z Sports, Tyler Forness also gushes over Jones’ ability and how the player might be able to help the Vikings in an increased capacity this season.

“The number one factor in improving the running game will be Aaron Jones, as he’s going into the year fully healthy and ready to make an impact,” Forness states.

Forness also notes that this season will be very different for Jones than last. “Unlike last season when Jones had to be the focal point of the running game, his efficiency is likely to go way up,” he stated in the piece. “Jones doesn’t have to carry the load this year, as Jordan Mason is there to make an impact and take some of the load off of him. Having a true one-two punch is going to make a real impact.”

He added, “What really stands out about Jones is how valuable he’s been during the last few years. Ranking 10th in wins above replacement is very impressive for a running back, especially one that’s entering his age 31 season.” He also says that Jones will be a “force for the Vikings” in 2025.