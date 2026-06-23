Vikings Were Preferred Landing Spot for Polarizing Former 1st-Round QB

The Minnesota Vikings are heading into 2026 with a QB room of Kyler Murray, Carson Wentz, and J.J. McCarthy.

Many are asking if there’s even a reason to keep McCarthy around town if Minnesota felt compelled enough to sign Murray. Murray still has good years ahead of him, and isn’t the typical “bridge” QB. When he’s on, he’s arguably a top-12 signal caller in the league.

There’s no denying that Vikings’ QB J.J. McCarthy has had bountiful struggles already in his young NFL career. Including playoffs, McCarthy has only been available for 10 of a total 35 games. That looks even worse when he failed to finish two of them (@NYG, vs. GB in 2025).

If Kyler Murray didn’t end up signing in Minnesota, then they might’ve had a pretty decent backup plan.

Vikings Were Believed to Be Preferred Landing Spot for QB Mac Jones

ESPN’s Nick Wagoner recently published a piece detailing potential next steps for Mac Jones after remaining with the 49ers. In the piece, he shared an interesting crumb involving the Minnesota Vikings.

“Multiple things worked against a possible deal for Jones. For one, many of the teams in need of help at the position such as the Miami Dolphins, the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals are in rebuilding mode and reluctant to trade away valuable draft capital as they look to the future.

Then, for a team such as the Minnesota Vikings, which was believed to be Jones’ preferred destination outside of San Francisco, it was easier and cheaper to sign Kyler Murray to a league-minimum deal because of offset language in his contract, than it was to deal a pick and then potentially sign Jones to a lucrative extension.”

In another timeline, the Vikings don’t go the Murray route, instead opting to trade for Mac Jones. It’s a complete mystery as to what fortunes that would’ve brought the team. However, they’re apparently fortunes that Mac Jones would’ve liked the opportunity to find out.

Elijah Williams Gets ‘Breakout Star’ Label

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports recently shared some compelling information regarding an Elijah Williams breakout.

“Williams came into the offseason program looking much bigger, likely around 305-310 pounds. That’s what you want to see from a 3-4 DE like Williams is in this defense. The real question is going to be simple: can Williams grow enough to be an impactful starter? Based on what I saw last season, paired with putting on good weight, yes.

Now, he likely won’t be a starter for the entire season, but certainly for the short time while Banks is getting aclimated into the defense after rehabbing his broken foot. His growth could take a similar jump to what Dallas Turner’s did in 2025. He showed a much improved baseline of play in all phases, especially from a play strength aspect. Williams can easily make that kind of transition.

Throughout the offseason, he’s going to be a guy to watch.”

In the title of Forness’ piece, he named Williams as a “breakout star”. Of course, this would be optimal for the Minnesota Vikings when they already have a ton of young talent across the line. As Forness suggests, we will definitely be keeping an eye on Elijah Williams. Since he got much bigger, he will be hard to miss.