The Vikings Are Already in a ‘Prove Them Wrong’ Phase

The NFL has officially unveiled its 2025 season schedule, and for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s a tough batch of teams. The Vikings have the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL, according to the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams, but it’s nothing they can’t handle. Now, it’s time to make some season predictions.
While predictions aren’t always accurate, with the league schedule being out, many NFL analysts are predicting the season records for every team in the NFL. For the Minnesota Vikings, the predictions are not terrible but also not great. Of course, these are just predictions and opinions, so the Vikings could certainly prove them wrong and have a much more winning season than these experts predict.
Minnesota Vikings Get a Rough Prediction
In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton gives his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he says in the piece. “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”
For the Vikings, he prediction is not even close to their 14-3 record in 2024. He predicts an 8-9 record for them in 2025.
In the piece, he says that he believes the team “will regress with a first-year starter under center, perhaps more than most would expect after a 14-win campaign.” He adds, “On the road, McCarthy will face stout defenses within the NFC North and in Pittsburgh, Seattle and Los Angeles. Chargers lead skipper Jim Harbaugh coached him at Michigan and knows his weaknesses.”
Finally, he predicts, “The Vikings come back to earth and drop out of the playoff picture in 2025.”
A Middle-of-the-Road Vikings Prediction
In a May 14 feature in Fox Sports, a team of experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for the 2025 season. In the feature, they state, “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.”
Carmen Vitali gives the Vikings a 10-7 win-loss record by the end of the season.
“The best thing the Vikings may have done last year is lose to the Lions in the final game of the season. It took them from first place in the division (and having to play a first-place schedule) to the wild-card round, even with 14 wins,” Vitali states in the piece. “That should pay off if young quarterback J.J. McCarthy struggles a bit in his first season, which is why I’ve predicted a bit of a regression from last year.”
Vitali adds that the Vikings have “quarterback-proofed” its team by making sure what any quarterback has a great team surrounding him. “If all goes well, this will be O’Connell’s greatest achievement yet, and the Vikings will be vying for the top of the league’s toughest division in 2025,” Vitali adds.
Comments
The Vikings Are Already in a ‘Prove Them Wrong’ Phase