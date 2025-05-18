The Vikings Are Already in a ‘Prove Them Wrong’ Phase

The NFL has officially unveiled its 2025 season schedule, and for the Minnesota Vikings, it’s a tough batch of teams. The Vikings have the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL, according to the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams, but it’s nothing they can’t handle. Now, it’s time to make some season predictions.

While predictions aren’t always accurate, with the league schedule being out, many NFL analysts are predicting the season records for every team in the NFL. For the Minnesota Vikings, the predictions are not terrible but also not great. Of course, these are just predictions and opinions, so the Vikings could certainly prove them wrong and have a much more winning season than these experts predict.

Minnesota Vikings Get a Rough Prediction

In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton gives his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he says in the piece. “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Vikings, he prediction is not even close to their 14-3 record in 2024. He predicts an 8-9 record for them in 2025.

In the piece, he says that he believes the team “will regress with a first-year starter under center, perhaps more than most would expect after a 14-win campaign.” He adds, “On the road, McCarthy will face stout defenses within the NFC North and in Pittsburgh, Seattle and Los Angeles. Chargers lead skipper Jim Harbaugh coached him at Michigan and knows his weaknesses.”

Finally, he predicts, “The Vikings come back to earth and drop out of the playoff picture in 2025.”