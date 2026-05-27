Vikings’ Bitter Rival Gets Haunting Message Amid 2026 NFC North Dogfight

The Minnesota Vikings are entering a wide-open 2026 season within the confines of the NFC North.

The division truly feels like anyone’s for the taking. The Packers should be around the level they were last year. The Lions feel like a decent bet to have a bounce back season. And the Vikings have some new juice at the QB position in Kyler Murray.

The Bears walked away with the crown in 2025, and even took it a step further by defeating the Packers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. They’ll have to defend the throne this season, and it isn’t going to be easy.

Vikings Mentioned in NFC North Breakdown

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports ranked every 2025 division winner by how worried they should be about losing their control. The Chicago Bears came ranked in 4th out of the 8 divisions.

“The Bears were 2-4 over the regular season against the NFC North, with the wins coming against Minnesota (Week 11) and Green Bay (Week 16). They beat the Packers in the Wild Card Weekend game, but it came down to the wire and required Chicago to mount an 18-point fourth-quarter comeback.

Again, the Bears could find themselves back atop the division, but this road ahead and how tight these teams played against one another last year suggest it’ll be a slugfest.”

CBS provided odds of the Lions being the biggest threat to take the division from Chicago at +184. Chicago’s odds to repeat came in at +320, with the Packers and Vikings not super far behind. The division will surely be a dogfight in 2026, and any order of the final order of the standings within all currently have merit.

T.J. Hockenson Gets Reality Check Ahead of Final Year on Contract

Luke Norris of FanSided recently noted some of the hurdles Hockenson has to face in a year he needs to perform.

“His contract was ultimately restructured, but in addition to Hockenson taking a pay cut of $5 million, he also had the final year of his contract deleted, thus making him a free agent once this 2026 campaign concludes.

So, there’s certainly some pressure to perform, as he’s now playing for a new deal in 2027, whether with the Vikings or someone else. And whether it’s Kyler Murray or J.J. McCarthy under center this season, that could prove difficult. Yes, Hockenson will get his touches, but not only is he battling Jefferson and Jordan Addison for targets as he has been the last few years, but Jauan Jennings will certainly be looking for plenty of passes thrown in his direction as well.

We now just have to sit back and wait to see how things play out.”

Hockenson has a lot of offensive playmakers to share touches with. On his bright side, if Kyler Murray is to be the starter, then he may see some more touches. Murray loves getting the tight end the ball.

Whoever is the starter, Hockenson needs to have a big year. It may be his final year with the Vikings, but he can still earn himself a hefty contract somewhere else if he balls out in 2026.