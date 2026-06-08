Vikings’ Rookie Playmaker Gets Major Update Amid Position Battles

The Minnesota Vikings signed Georgia WR Dillon Bell as an undrafted free agent after the 2026 NFL Draft.

Over four seasons of play at Georgia, Bell didn’t exactly put up game-wrecking numbers.

56 games played

119 receptions

1,269 receiving yards

11 receiving touchdowns

51 rushes

373 rushing yards

5 rushing touchdowns

Dillon Bell got a decent-sized contract for an undrafted free agent. The Vikings signed Bell to a 3-year/$3.125 million deal. The agreement included a base salary of just over $1 million, $272,500 in guaranteed money, and a $25,000 signing bonus.

Some of the investment looks like it’s starting to pay off, as Bell has turned heads at Vikings’ OTAs.

Vikings UDFA WR Dillon Bell Having Strong Offseason

Will Ragatz of Sports Illustrated shared an update on Dillon Bell, who has been having a strong showcase so far through OTAs.

“If there was one winner from the two Vikings OTA practices that were open to the media, it’s probably quarterback Kyler Murray…

..the next-biggest winner might just be undrafted rookie wide receiver Dillon Bell, who was one of Murray’s favorite targets over the course of both open practices. Bell had a sequence in the May 27 practice where he caught passes from Murray on back-to-back reps in 7-on-7: an intermediate crossing route toward the sideline and then an in-breaker over the middle. Then, on June 4, that same thing happened again, with Murray finding Bell for downfield chunks on two straight plays to different sides of the field.”

This is good news for a Vikings team lacking a lot of depth behind the top 3 WRs. While their top 3 is probably one of the best trios in the NFL, there’s a void behind them. There is plenty of opportunity for Dillon Bell to achieve the WR4 spot. Standing in his way in likely second-year WR Tai Felton out of Maryland.

Minnesota Gets Major Praise for Kyler Murray Move

Moton recently recapped 25 of the best offseason moves around the NFL. The Vikings’ signing off Kyler Murray was high atop the list, coming in as Moton’s third-best offseason maneuver in the league.

“Nothing changes the trajectory of a football team like an upgrade at quarterback. The Minnesota Vikings will likely pivot from third-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy to two-time Pro Bowler Kyler Murray. In recent years, Murray has battled injuries. If healthy, he could rediscover his Pro Bowl form under head coach Kevin O’Connell, who helped Sam Darnold’s career resurgence.”

The signing of Kyler Murray could prove to be one of the best moves of the NFL offseason, if not the very best. Terrible QB play held the Vikings back from the playoffs in 2025. It’s arguable to say that even average QB play last season would’ve had them comfortably in playoff position.