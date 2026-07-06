Vikings Get Brutally Disrespected in 2026 NFL Roster Rankings

Despite pulling off nine wins in 2025 after a myriad of issues at quarterback, it appears as though many are still down on the Minnesota Vikings in 2026.

The Vikings brought in Kyler Murray to help stabilize the quarterback position, but ESPN seems to be all the way out on Minnesota this year despite their efforts to improve the roster. In a ranking of the 2026 NFL rosters, Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder listed the Vikings at No. 22, behind teams like the Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts.

Vikings Roster Gets No Respect in Latest Rankings

While ESPN highlighted the talent Minnesota possesses at wide receiver, saying “receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and newcomer Jauan Jennings and tight end T.J. Hockenson form a terrific group of targets for whoever wins the QB job,” they also pointed out the major concerns at running back.

“It was a bit surprising that Minnesota did little to address this position after its running backs finished 30th in both rushing yards and scrimmage yards last season,” wrote Clay. “Aaron Jones Sr. has been solid throughout his career, but he’s entering his age-31 season and ranked dead last among 65 qualified backs in forced missed tackle rate. Jordan Mason is an effective rusher (career 5.1 YPC) but isn’t a receiving option (28 career receptions). Undersized sixth-rounder Demond Claiborne was the team’s only offseason addition of note.”

The Vikings still figure to have a top offensive unit with Murray under center. It’s hard to find a better receiving trio than Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and Jauan Jennings, but if Minnesota can’t get the running game going, opposing defenses will start to clamp down on the passing game.

Still, even with the issues at running back, assigning the Vikings the No. 22 roster in the league is a far cry from where most of the fanbase sees the team.

ESPN Sheds Light on a Potential Breakout Player in 2026

While ESPN gave the Vikings a brutal overall ranking, Aaron Schatz did highlight a nonstarter to know on defense.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins was a late-round pick last year who didn’t see much action at defensive tackle, but may get his chance this year after making the switch to edge.

“A fifth-round pick out of Georgia in 2025, Ingram-Dawkins is the only drafted player on the edge depth chart behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner. He’s moving over after playing inside as a 5-tech defensive end last season. In 2025, he had a higher pass rush win rate inside (17.6%) than on his edge snaps (8.0%). None of Minnesota’s edge rushers played more than 67% of the snaps last season, so Ingram-Dawkins is going to get even more chances to make plays in 2026.”

Minnesota traded a disgruntled Jonathan Greenard earlier this offseason, but didn’t address the position in the NFL Draft, opening the door for young players like Ingram-Dawkins to carve out a role. Van Ginkel will also be 31 years-old and a free agent next year, clearing the way for a possible starter opening in 2027 for one of the Vikings youngsters.