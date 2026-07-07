Vikings Safety Given Clear Message Amid Harrison Smith Wait

The Minnesota Vikings are waiting on a decision from Harrison Smith, and have been for quite some time.

The Vikings made Smith a post-June 1st release on March 11th, meaning he is currently not on the team. Still, Minnesota is awaiting his decision on whether or not he will return to the team for a 15th season.

For that reason, it’s a bit unclear who the Vikings safeties will be should Smith not return. Josh Metellus can be an assumed starter, but who else? It’s going to be between Jakobe Thomas, Jay Ward, and Theo Jackson.

One man has a theory on who it will be, naming Jay Ward as the likely starter.

Vikings Safety Jay Ward Gets Strong Take

Dustin Baker of Vikings Territory recently delivered a strong message to Jay Ward, who he predicts to be a starting safety in 2026.

“Late last season, Ward surpassed Theo Jackson, injecting more intensity into the secondary. His aggressive play was noticeable, and his ball-tracking ability proved helpful. The defense as a whole appeared more dynamic with him on the field.

If Smith is indeed done, Minnesota would likely enter Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers with Josh Metellus and Ward as the starting safeties.

It represents a monumental challenge for Ward, but it’s precisely the kind of opportunity young defensive backs strive for over two years. The Vikings may have an open safety spot, and Ward is currently in the prime position to claim it. It’s also the final year of his rookie contract, also known as go-time.”

If this is to come true, then it is an absolutely massive opportunity for Ward. As Baker mentions, Jay Ward is going into the final year of his deal with the Vikings. If he is to start, then he will have every chance to earn a second contract. Of course, he will have to look over his shoulder for rookie Jakobe Thomas.

However, if Jay Ward pans out and Thomas is still ready to take a starting role, it could be a champagne problem for the Vikings.

Dallas Turner Named Minnesota’s Most Promising Player in 2026

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently compiled a list of every NFL team’s most promising player, at least, in his opinion. For the Minnesota Vikings, it was Dallas Turner.

“The Alabama product flashed potential as a rookie, finishing his inaugural campaign with 20 tackles and three sacks. However, he was even better last season, tallying 66 tackles, eight sacks, 11 tackles for loss, and 24 quarterback pressures. Entering Year 3, Turner has the chance to become the face of Minnesota’s pass rush. He already led the team in sacks in 2025, but with Jonathan Greenard, Javon Hargrave, and Jonathan Allen gone, Turner may quickly become the focal point of Brian Flores’ defensive front seven.