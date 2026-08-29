Vikings Suffer A Big Injury Against Broncos Early

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Minnesota Vikings were trying to get through this last preseason game unscathed. Focused on position battles, and backup players, they still had unfortunate luck early.

Vikings & Broncos Take Injuries

Undrafted rookie safety Jacob Thomas went down in the opening quarter of Friday night’s preseason finale in Denver and has not returned.

Vikings Lose Training Camp’s Biggest Darkhorse

Thomas had spent camp turning a long-shot roster bid into a real one. Injuries to Jakobe Thomas and Theo Jackson has allowed him first-team snaps, and he has impressed. Likely the most impressive story from Vikings Training Camp has been Jacob Thomas. He had an interception in the first game with the Giants , and a near INT versus the Ravens.

The safety depth for this team was already a question but was being strengthened by an emerging Jacob Thomas. With Jakobe Thomas returning from injury gave Minnesota some hope that they were getting healthy.

Vikings Evade Double Scare

Not only did Jacob get injured, but Jakobe Thomas also had a play in which he left the field shaken up after a tackle in the second quarter. Jakobe Thomas seemed like it may have been something minor, and did return to the field in the first half. So for sure a scare that probably had not only fans but Vikings coaches nervous.

Still without confirmation of a possible Harrison Smith return, the Vikings have questions without “Hitman”. Minnesota can’t afford to have injuries in a secondary that runs 3 saftey looks. Brian Flores likes to give elaborate disguising looks and can do that because of the versatility of his safeties. Being aggressive and running schemes that confuse quarterbacks works because of the personnel. Without those personnel, the Vikings will have to be more creative.

We may have to find out later tonight or tomorrow on the status on Jacob Thomas. That possibility exists that the Vikings will be without Jacob Thomas for extended time. If so that may free up a spot on the 53-man roster for an additional secondary player until he returns. If it is a minor injury, he could be put on the PUP if he isn’t able to go to dress for week one.

Perhaps we will get an update on Jacob Thomas at halftime. There is also no official word yet on how serious the injury is on Denver’s Marvin Mims either. The game is still going. More to come.

Check back for more updates!