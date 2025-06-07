Vikings Trade Proposal Lands Gifted, $9.5 Million QB for Assurance

The Minnesota Vikings have one of the most interesting situations when it comes to their quarterback position going into the new season. The team has J.J. McCarthy stepping into a starting role in his second season, but he has yet to make a single snap at the NFL level. McCarthy, albeit talented, is still an unknown at the NFL level, and this could really go either way.

That’s why the Vikings need to add some security to their quarterback room. Minnesota traded a fifth-round pick swap to the Seattle Seahawks for Sam Howell, and they have Brett Rypien on their roster as the No. 3 quarterback. But, there are some guys out there who could be more reliable if McCarthy were to not pan out this season.

Of course, there are plenty of high hopes for McCarthy and what will basically be his rookie season with the Vikings. But, it’s always good to have a backup plan. That’s where this trade pitch comes into play.

Minnesota Vikings Cut Deal With Tennessee Titans in Trade Proposal

This idea is something the Vikings could look at depending how Minnesota’s summer plays out. It’s a slight stretch, but hear me out.

The Tennessee Titans made a big move and drafted quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL draft, which says a lot. Will Levis isn’t happy about it. So, the Tennessee Titans could trade Levis for a late Day 2 or early Day 3 draft selection.

Minnesota, as previously mentioned, has Howell and Rypien on their roster, but Levis is more talented naturally than both of them, so if the Vikings get nervous about McCarthy’s performance this summer, a Day 2 or Day 3 pick isn’t a big price to pay for some insurance at the game’s most important position. Anthony Richardson with the Colts would be another good “get” for the Vikings, but the Levis deal seems more realistic.

Play

The Pitch: A Developing Quarterback to the Vikings

So, here’s the pitch: The Vikings get Will Levis, and the Titans get a 2026 fifth-round pick. This is a sweet deal for the Vikings, since they’re only giving up a pick, and it’s a good one for the Titans, too, who can move forward with Cam Ward and leave any drama with Levis behind.

Levis was selected by the Titans in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. At the time, the NFL’s scouting report called him “one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in the draft, but there are warts in his game that might not be easily corrected.”

One of Levis’ big positives, according to Bleacher Report’s scouting report, is “great arm strength” and Levis having the ability to “drive the ball outside the numbers, into tight windows and down the field with a quick flick.”

Considering the inherent talent that’s in Levis, he really just needs an offensive-minded coach to turn him into a great quarterback. Guess what? The Vikings have one of the most offensive-minded coaches in the league in Kevin O’Connell. Just look at the magic he did with Sam Darnold after Darnold’s shaky experiences in the NFL before coming to Minnesota. O’Connell could work wonders with the gifted Levis, and in turn, have some assurance for the 2025 season.