Vikings Get Fantastic Offensive Update After Day 1 of Training Camp

It’s been no secret that the Minnesota Vikings haven’t had a “lethal” running game since Kevin O’Connell was hired. In fact, it’s never been better than average from a total yardage standpoint.

To tell the whole story, Minnesota’s rushing game was actually very effective when called upon in 2025. They averaged 4.5 yards per carry, the 12th-best clip in the entire league. That effort was led by Jordan Mason, who had 159 carries for 758 yards and 6 touchdowns.

They recently hired Frank Smith, the former offensive coordinator of the Miami Dolphins. As much as we remember Miami’s offense being pass-heavy in recent years, they also knew how to run the ball. Smith had a hand in that. He is now the Vikings’ assistant head coach.

Earlier today, we got a major update about the new-look run game after the first day of training camp.

Vikings Rushing Tendencies Different in a “Noteworthy” Way

Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports wrote up a recap of the first day of Vikings training camp. In the piece, he provided some hopeful commentary on Minnesota’s run game.

“One of the biggest question marks with the Vikings has been the running game. They hired Frank Smith to be the assistant head coach to help to freshen up the running game. Head coach Kevin O’Connell has done a great job with being creative in the passing game, but the run game has been a struggle.

So far, the little we’ve seen in the run game has been really nice. More wide zone runs that look like Kyle Shanahan’s play calling, including a wide zone toss with a beautiful cutback from Aaron Jones. The holes look bigger as well, but they were just in shells today, and a limited sample size, but it’s noteworthy, and the focus appears to be real.”

If the Vikings can put together a legitimate run game, then the Vikings offense could return to being a problem. Assuming Kyler Murray starts, then a legitimate passing game paired with that rushing attack would make them an offensive nightmare.

Minnesota Could Be Out of Jadeveon Clowney Sweepstakes

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Clowney visited with an AFC North team, much to Vikings fans’ chagrin.

“The #Browns hosted DE Jadeveon Clowney on a visit today, which was considered successful, and the two sides will remain in contact as they have for weeks. My understanding is there’s also an NFC West team in the mix that is very interested in Clowney, per sources. It’s unclear if he’ll take another visit as of this moment.”

Jadeveon Clowney is still a quality pass-rusher even at 33 years old. Last year, he played in Dallas on a $3.5 million base salary worth up to $6 million. He totaled 8.5 sacks, a 79.2 overall PFF grade, and an 80.6 pass-rush grade.