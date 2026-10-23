Vikings Speculated to Acquire $52 Million WR Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Minnesota Vikings are getting mentioned in a lot of trade speculation recently. This is a normal occurrence; an undefeated team at this stage will be part of some rumors.

The Vikings could be looking to fortify the team by the deadline, and the rumor mill has been in full swing. Minnesota is brought up in some new trade pitch involving Saquon Barkley or Jonathan Taylor every day.

Interestingly, some also expect the Vikings to sell a piece or two. One of the top receiver targets likely on the market is Jauan Jennings. Jennings has been a letdown to this point, and the Vikings may look to move on.

However, this creates a bit of a hole in the receiver room. Luckily, the Vikings have options.

Vikings Mentioned in Jerry Jeudy Sweepstakes

Adam Carlson of Sports Illustrated made it quite simple: “The Vikings should call the Browns before the trade deadline to ask about the availability of wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.”

Carlson mentions that Jeudy could do “a lot more” with Jennings’ snap share, and it’s hard to argue. Jennings only has 2 receptions for 9 yards this season.

“The Vikings need to at least inquire about what it would take to acquire Jeudy ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline,” insisted Carlson. “If the cost isn’t too high, adding him to Minnesota’s roster as a clutch receiver to take pressure off Jefferson and Addison makes a lot of sense, especially if it means finally addressing the Jennings problem.”

The Browns would have to do some fiddling around with Jeudy’s $52.5 million contract. However, Carlson pointed out that he has no more guaranteed money in 2027. This makes him an attractive rental option for the Vikings.

Minnesota Receives Arch Manning Message

Contrary to popular belief, it’s never too early to make a mock draft. Sports Illustrated echoes that sentiment, as Gilberto Manzano threw one together recently.

In the mock draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected Texas QB Arch Manning at 30th overall.

“Manning’s season has been dreadful,” said Manzano, explaining the drop in Manning’s stock. “Similarly to Moore, Manning would have been better off declaring for the 2025 draft last April. Sometimes having too much tape can be a bad thing.”

“Perhaps Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell will roll the dice on the 6’4″, 222-pound signal-caller,” continued Manzano. “It’s not a given that Kyler Murray is the long-term option after a sluggish start for the offense, and he could also be a bridge quarterback for a year or two.”

It’s certainly an intriguing proposition. At the very least, the Wilf Family would generate some real revenue in jersey sales. If Manning continues to struggle, his draft stock will be on to keep an eye on. Likewise, Murray could price himself out of Minnesota’s preferred price tag.