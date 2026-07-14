Vikings Urged to Trade for Justin Jefferson’s Former Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at an $8.5 million maximum value.

It’s a needed addition for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were a number of UDFA’s of past drafts.

Since they signed James Pierre, Minnesota also drafted Charles Demmings. Demmings was a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He is expected to win the CB4 job during training camp in August.

However, the Vikings could still make a trade to add more depth in the CB room. This was a possibility mentioned in a recent Bleacher Report article.

Vikings Suggested to Make Trade for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently released a piece suggesting a trade for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, he recommend Minnesota to trade a late-2027 pick for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton.

“Aside from Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings’ cornerback group is highly questionable with Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre in line for big roles. Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign, allowing an 88.2 passer rating in coverage. Pierre only has 13 career starts.

Minnesota should add veteran insurance to cover the boundary when Murphy lines up in the slot. Fulton could be serviceable in that role. Last year, he only appeared in eight games but allowed a solid 81.7 passer rating in coverage. The 27-year-old may be behind L’Jarius Sneed and Nohl Williams on the Chiefs’ depth chart.