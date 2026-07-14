Vikings Urged to Trade for Justin Jefferson’s Former Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings signed James Pierre earlier this offseason for 2 years at an $8.5 million maximum value.
It’s a needed addition for the Vikings, who were lacking cornerback depth badly. Before acquiring Pierre, they had a very bare corner room. It was highlighted by Byron Murphy Jr., Isaiah Rodgers Sr. Behind those gentlemen were a number of UDFA’s of past drafts.
Since they signed James Pierre, Minnesota also drafted Charles Demmings. Demmings was a fifth-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Stephen F. Austin. He is expected to win the CB4 job during training camp in August.
However, the Vikings could still make a trade to add more depth in the CB room. This was a possibility mentioned in a recent Bleacher Report article.
Vikings Suggested to Make Trade for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently released a piece suggesting a trade for each NFL team. For the Minnesota Vikings, he recommend Minnesota to trade a late-2027 pick for Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton.
“Aside from Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings’ cornerback group is highly questionable with Isaiah Rodgers and James Pierre in line for big roles. Rodgers had a decent 2025 campaign, an 88.2 passer rating in coverage. Pierre only has 13 career starts.
Minnesota should add veteran insurance to cover the boundary when Murphy lines up in the slot. Fulton could be serviceable in that role. Last year, he only appeared in eight games but a solid 81.7 passer rating in coverage. The 27-year-old may be behind L’Jarius Sneed and Nohl Williams on the Chiefs’ depth chart.
With 53 career starts, Fulton could take on a prominent role on the perimeter in nickel packages or provide quality depth.”
Fulton is a former teammate of Vikings’ superstar WR Justin Jefferson. The two spent time at LSU together, winning the 2019 National Championship. Along with Joe Burrow, both men would declare for the 2020 NFL Draft right after.
Jefferson was selected at 22nd overall, and Fulton went 61st overall.
Justin Jefferson Trade Option Brought Up by Analyst
Chris Schad of The Viking Age recently reported the words of Adam Patrick on the platform’s podcast. Patrick brought up the possibility of a Justin Jefferson trade for GM Nolan Teasley to build the team out within his vision.
“He’s 27, which is very young in our real life, but for receivers, is getting closer to the end of his prime. He might still have four or five years left. Who knows? But going with the Bill Belichick philosophy of moving on before it’s too late, [that] would be kind of the way of approaching this.
…I know he’s one of the best receivers in the NFL. But the smart teams in the league today take advantage of players when they are still at a high value.
You could probably still get a first, maybe two firsts for him next year, depending on how he plays, and then use that to build from the draft, which is what the Vikings hired Nolan Teasley to do, and then get back to being a competitive team and winning in the playoffs.”
The Vikings trading away Justin Jefferson surely would be a very controversial move, and many fans in the Twin Cities would not be happy. Still, the NFL is the wild west. The unexpected should be expected, and if players don’t align with a GM’s vision, they could very well be out.
Vikings Urged to Trade for Justin Jefferson’s Former Teammate