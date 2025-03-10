Vikings Veteran QB Signs New Deal With Jaguars: Report

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback room will look different in 2025 — that’s for certain.

Sam Darnold signed a three-year, $100.5 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks on Monday, March 10. However, Darnold staying in Minnesota seemed like a forgone conclusion.

A move made that could have more impact on the Vikings quarterback room and the development of J.J. McCarthy came just minutes after the Darnold announcement.

According to ESPN, Nick Mullens agreed to a two-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, joining former Vikings assistant Grant Udinski, who is now Jacksonville’s offensive coordinator.

Darnold and Mullens’ departures leave just McCarthy and Brett Rypien on the quarterback depth chart.

Vikings Losing Nick Mullens Impacts J.J. McCarthy

Mullens was the longest-tenured quarterback in Kevin O’Connell‘s system.

In his first year as head coach, O’Connell got a good look at Kellen Mond and Sean Mannion in the preseason and determined he needed more from the backup quarterback spot.

The Vikings traded a seventh-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Mullens, who won the QB2 spot on arrival.

Mullens was part of the four-quarterback carousel of the 2023 that saw Kirk Cousins at the halfway point of the season. While Joshua Dobbs gave Vikings fans one of the most hyperbolic rides at the position in recent memory, Mullens was Mr. Reliable in the quarterback room.

He kept O’Connell’s explosive offense productive, averaging 370 yards passing in his three starts. Mullens helped Justin Jefferson, who missed half the season with a hamstring injury, surpass 1,000 yards receiving.

“I think the team’s excited about Nick because, like many of us, we’ve gone through the ups and downs, but he’s in a position to really be a guy we can rely on and be a snap away. But he’ll clearly start getting a lot more reps as we now prepare him to be ready to be one snap away,” O’Connell said in the 2024 preseason.

The Vikings coach proved prophetic. O’Connell did not shiver when Darnold exited several games briefly. Mullens converted a pair of third down throws while coming in cold a year ago at contributed to wins against the Chicago Bears and New York Jets.

Mullens would have been an asset to have in the quarterback room, but the Vikings have plenty of former players to guide McCarthy, including quarterback coach Josh McCown and O’Connell himself.

It’s not a huge loss, but it is a tough one for a team that’s hoping to maintain continuity and a culture after winning 14 games last season.

The Future is Now for J.J. McCarthy

After months of speculation, Darnold’s departure confirms that the Vikings will move forward with McCarthy as their quarterback.

Coming off a meniscus tear in August, McCarthy is expected to be a full participant in spring workouts. He is back up to 200 pounds after losing significant weight during his recovery period.

But the table seems set for the 22-year-old to take the reins.

Standing by McCarthy means the Vikings are going to be big spenders in free agency.

As of Monday at 2 p.m. CT, the Vikings have agreed to terms with Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Isaiah Rodgers to a two-year, $15 million deal — but bigger moves are on the horizon.