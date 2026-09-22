Vikings Given Clear Message After Massive Road Victory in Chicago

The Minnesota Vikings are off to a 2-0 start in 2026. Not only are they 2-0 on the year, but they’re also 2-0 in the NFC North. This positions them nicely for the rest of the year, as the division will certainly be a tight one.

They’ve been riding the tsunami-sized wave of Brian Flores’ defense, especially over the last six quarters. In that time, the Vikings have only allowed six total points. They allowed 19 points in the first half of Week 1, but since then, they’ve been on lockdown duty.

The offense has taken a little while to get going, and for good reason. In Week 1, Kyler Murray went down on his eleventh snap as a Viking. Carson Wentz came in, and Minnesota had to run a stripped-down version of that week’s game plan. In Week 2, Mother Nature was against everyone on the field, and it was very difficult to generate any offense.

Whatever the reason, Minnesota is 2-0, and they’re going up in the power rankings everywhere.

Vikings Shooting Up Power Rankings After Week 2 Triumph

Bleacher Report dropped its newest edition of NFL Power Rankings recently, with the Vikings moving on up. Minnesota finds itself at 11th, jumping up four spots from 15th after Week 1.

“And for the second time in as many weeks, the Vikings found a way to win,” BR’s Gary Davenport explained. “Last week, it was without quarterback Kyler Murray. In Week 2, it was without Murray and running back Jordan Mason. Carson Wentz didn’t do much through the air Sunday, but he avoided mistakes. Minnesota rode Aaron Jones (23 carries, 105 yards) and a stout defensive effort to status as the NFC North’s lone unbeaten team.”

Davenport continued, “Mind you, the Vikings have done this against a pair of playoff teams from a year ago. With the Buccaneers and hapless Dolphins next up, Minnesota can build a real head of steam—if Murray can pick up where Wentz left off.”

Minnesota Facing Off Against Hungry Buccaneers Team in Week 3

The Vikings travel to Tampa Bay to take on the 0-2 Buccaneers in Week 3. Minnesota has a good start to their season in the record books. The Buccaneers, however, are on the opposite end.

Tampa Bay has dropped the first two games of 2026. They dropped their season-opener against a good Bengals team, but embarrassingly lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. The Buccaneers are hungry, and HC Todd Bowles recently described his group as “angrily optimistic.”

It’s only been two weeks, so it’s a bit too early to count the Buccaneers out. However, an 0-3 start is no small task to overcome on the way to the playoffs. Tampa Bay will be coming out hungry, and the Vikings will have to respond.