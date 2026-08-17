Vikings Cut Ties With Rookie Defender in Roster Shake-Up

The Minnesota Vikings made their addition of Kenny Dyson official, but the roster adjustment came at Arden Walker’s expense.

Walker is a first-year player and an undrafted free agent, which stacked the odds against him from the outset. Still, he flashed enough to warrant the Vikings’ attention, but not enough to stick through training camp and the preseason.

Now, Walker must find another NFL home.

Vikings Announce Arden Walker News

The Vikings announced on X on August 17 that they “signed OLB Kenny Dyson and waived OLB Arden Walker.”

Walker is a product of the Colorado Buffaloes, who was productive in college.

“The redshirt senior concluded his fifth collegiate season and third with the Buffs in 2025. He began his career in 2021 with the Missouri Tigers, redshirting as a freshman before appearing in 12 games in 2022. He finished his Missouri career with 11 tackles and 1.5 tackles for a loss,” Buffaloes Wire’s Charlie Strella wrote in December 2025.

“Walker joined the Buffaloes ahead os Deion Sanders’ first year as head coach. He appeared in 36 games (starting 15) over three seasons with the program, tallying 91 tackles, 11 for loss, eight sacks, two forced fumbles, one pass breakup and a safety.”

However, he always profiled as a back-end-of-the-roster option, despite putting forth a respectable showing at his pro day.

Arden Walker Possesses ‘Full Package’ at LB

Kenny Dyson Move

Walker did not do enough to earn a draft slot with his pro day, but he did solidify himself as the prospect many had already pegged him for.

“He ran a 4.76-second 40-yard dash, posted a 31-inch vertical, a 9-foot-6 broad jump, 22 bench reps, a 4.40 shuttle and a 7.20 three-cone drill,” Denver Sports Media’s Carlos Bryant wrote in April. “Those are not freak-show numbers that force their way into the national conversation, but they are solid across the board and fit the profile of a player trying to show teams he can help in multiple ways. For Walker, the bigger sell is the full package — production, leadership, versatility, special teams value and a mindset built around details.”

Clearly, the Vikings did not see enough to keep Walker over some of their other options.

Time will tell if Dyson fares any better. At the very least, he brings actual NFL experience to the Vikings behind starters Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner. It will take more than that to stick through the rest of training camp and the preseason for a spot on the 53-man roster, though.