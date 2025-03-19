Vikings Floated as Destination for $131 Million Super Bowl Champion

Hi, Subscriber

The Minnesota Vikings are not out of options, but they are pushing the limits in terms of what kind of ceiling they give themselves at quarterback. J.J. McCarthy is poised to start and the Vikings are seeking QB2 options behind him, perhaps even Carson Wentz.

Wentz, 32, spent the 2024 season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He drew the start in Week 18, completing 58.8% of his passes for 98 yards in a 38-0 loss to the Denver Broncos.

“The Vikings will need to continue working to find a veteran backup for McCarthy, as multiple candidates have signed elsewhere,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on March 19. “Veteran Brett Rypien is the only other quarterback on the roster. Possibilities include veterans Joe Flacco and Carson Wentz.”

Multiple sources have linked Flacco to the Vikings. Wentz has not been suggested as often.

He would arrive as the most experienced QB in the Vikings’ room, boasting a Pro Bowl and having been a part of two Super Bowl runs, winning in 2017. Wentz would be the latest reclamation project for Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell.

The QB has experience in a variation of the Vikings offense, having spent the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Rams under head coach Sean McVay.

Carson Wentz Went From MVP Candidate to Journeyman Backup

Carson Wentz, Minnesota Vikings

GettyFormer Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz #11 walks off the field against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. A devastating knee injury that he suffered during an MVP-caliber 2017 season altered his career trajectory, leading to a journeyman’s path.

Wentz spent five seasons with the Eagles before Philadelphia traded him to the Indianapolis Colts in 2021.

He started all 17 games, throwing for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions that year.

Wentz went 9-8 as the Colts’ starter but was traded to the Washington Commanders nearly a year after he arrived in Indy. The veteran opened the 2022 season as the Commanders starter but an injury opened the door for Taylor Heinicke.

Wentz threw 43 passes combined over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Carson Wentz an Option as Vikings Seek QB2 Behind J.J. McCarthy

J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

GettyJ.J. McCarthy #9 of the Minnesota Vikings gestures to the sideline against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Vikings have expressed faith in McCarthy since they traded up in the 2024 draft to select him No. 10 overall. O’Connell has also repeatedly referred to McCarthy as their future. Their decision to pass on Aaron Rodgers underscores that.

That is where things stand for now.

“The reporting was that the Vikings strongly considered Rodgers. Nothing more, not that it was likely. But discussions happened, and THERE WERE MANY inside building in support of possibility,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X on March 19. “The Vikings have committed to J.J. McCarthy, and now Rodgers can make decision (or wait).”

McCarthy has never taken a snap in the regular season and will have to prove himself worthy and the Vikings right during training camp.

“Here’s how I see Vikings QB saga: They have a roster they believe can make the Bowl. JJ still very young. Rodgers is intriguing w/his talent and his experience (and a lot of mess as well),” The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski posted on X on March 19.

“JJ should view this spring/summer as time to buckle down and show he’s ready.”

Wentz, who has earned $131.9 million in his career, can provide the Vikings with a fallback option. But that is likely only if McCarthy fails to bolster their trust.

