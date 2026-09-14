Carson Wentz Gets Good News After Vikings’ Wild Comeback Win Over Packers

Carson Wentz secured himself a financial windfall in the Minnsota Vikings’ win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and he is position to add to his tally.

That is due to the uncertainty around Kyler Murray, who suffered a concussion in the game.

“The Minnesota #Vikings victory over the Green Bay #Packers secures QB Carson Wentz a $100,000 bonus,” Sportrac’s Michael Ginnitti posted on X on September 13. “Wentz is eligible for this bonus each time he plays at least 60% of the snaps in game that his team wins (max 6 wins). He can then earn another $150k for each of his next 6 wins.”

Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2016 draft. He completed 12 of 19 pass attempts for 133 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions. The Vikings came away with a 39-22, come-from-behind-victory. He and the Vikings were notably bailed out after multiple turnovers.

Still, Wentz and the Vikings emerge from Week 1 with the only 1-0 division mark in the NFC North. That is despite losing QB1 in the first quarter.

Wentz is on a one-year, $3 million contract.

Packers Roasted Amid Reactions to Carson Wentz, Vikings Comeback

The Vikings fell behind in this game 22-10 before Wentz and the offense unleashed a barrage of scores. Wentz threw his third TD pass with 4:03 to go in the contest. The Vikings shifted the momentum before that, though.

They stopped the Packers’ fourth-down attempt with 13:11 on the clock in the frame, which came after Green Bay took a field goal off the board on a penalty.

“The Carson Wentz career arc is like no other,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo posted on X after the QB found Justin Jefferson in the second quarter for his first TD.

Super Bowl champion Ryan Clark also weighed in.

“Just what we expected after all the talk of JJ [McCarthy] vs Kyler!” Clark posted on X. “The Vikings get the win with Carson Wentz.”

Former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell said in his post, “carson wentz subbing in for an injured kyler murray is probably the best thing to ever happen for justin jefferson .. big year for jettas incoming.”

Even former Chicago Bears scout Greg Gabriel chimed in, taking a dig at the Packers.

“@TitleTownTalks – what happened to the Packers today,” Gabriel posted on X. “You’re getting your a** kick by Carson Wentz [laughing emojis].”

Media personality Skip Bayless tipped his cap to Wentz, but noted the team effort–with a little extra–saying, I don’t know how Carson Wentz did it, but he did it, with a lotta help from his defense and the refs.”

The Vikigns will take the win nonetheless, while Wentz cashes in.