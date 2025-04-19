Vikings Trade Proposal Flips 3rd-Round Pick for 3,900-Yard QB

The Minnesota Vikings have not been in a rush to add a quarterback to compete with and/or back up second-year signal caller J.J. McCarthy, but that could change quickly following the conclusion of the NFL draft a little more than one week from now.

Minnesota only has four picks in the draft, so the team is highly unlikely to look for a quarterback there. The more sensible option, for several reasons, is to scour the trade and free-agent markets for a veteran who can either provide McCarthy with some guidance and/or fill in successfully for him if he struggles early on or suffers an injury.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans doesn’t fit the former part of that bill, though he does potentially make sense in the latter. Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report authored a trade proposal on Friday, April 18, in which Minnesota sends Tennessee a third-round pick in 2026 in exchange for Levis and a fourth-rounder this year (No. 120 overall), which would boost the Vikings’ otherwise anemic store of draft picks.