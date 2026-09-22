Vikings Work Out Former All-Pro Punter Among 3 Players

The Minnesota Vikings held a punter workout on Tuesday afternoon. Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels indicated that Brett Thorson is working through a hamstring injury on his kicking leg. It is unclear whether they can get him ready for Sunday. The Vikings worked out three punters, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Johnny Hekker, Matt Haack, and Jack Stonehouse were all brought in.

Hekker was with the Vikings this summer. He signed a one-year deal with the Vikings in March and was released by the team on August 30. He had nine punts for a total of 434 yards. This included a gross average of 48.2 yards, five punts inside the 20, and a long punt of 65 yards.

Haack signed a one-year deal with the Patriots following the injury to punter Bryce Baringer. He was released by New England during final roster cuts. Baringer recovered in time for the regular season. In the meantime, he was able to produce during the preseason. He recorded four punts 486 yards. This averaged out to a 46.5 g punting average. He also pinned three punts inside the 20-yard-line.

Stonehouse is newer to the scene. The rookie had a standout collegiate career at Syracuse. He earned first-team all-ACC honors. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent after the draft in April.

Garafolo had more on the workouts.

The #Vikings worked out three punters today: —Former All-Pro Johnny Hekker, who was with them this summer —Veteran Matt Haack —Rookie Jack Stonehouse

Thorson Has Been Solid For Vikings

Thorson was able to finish Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears, punting six times during the game. That being said, he reported soreness following the game. Coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that the injury required further evaluation and an MRI.

The punter has had a solid first couple of games to begin the year. He immediately made an impact in the season opener against the Green Bay Packers. He had four punts for 161 yards. That equated to a 40.3 average. Although those numbers are not exactly elite, he was able to do with those ponds was. He placed three punts inside the 20 with zero touchbacks.

The strong momentum continued against the Bears on Sunday. He recorded six punts for 297 yards. He was able to record a 49.5 gross average and a 44.4 net average. While battling the hamstring injury, he was able to take a 62-yard punt in the process. He also had two punts inside the 20-yard-line.

This is certainly something to monitor for the Vikings. Thorson has been a dependable bucket for them when needed. It seems as though things have been firing on all cylinders over the past couple of weeks. This includes punting. Thorson has been a major part of the Vikings’ success to this point. In particular, he has helped the defense have success with the number of punts inside the 20. It has given them a longer field to work with.

The Vikings have been a well-oiled machine for the first couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see if something like this slows its momentum of it. Although specialist teams may not seem as important as other parts of the game, it undoubtedly is. The Vikings are finding that out in real-time.