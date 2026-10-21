Vikings Trade Proposal Ships Defense $64 Million Pass Rusher

Adding a running back or wide receiver probably makes the most sense for the Minnesota Vikings. But pundits haven’t ruled out the possibility of the Vikings loading up even more on defense.

On Wednesday, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox included Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler on his NFL trade block big board entering Week 7. Knox also named the Vikings a potential suitor for Sieler.

The B/R analyst sees the Dolphins dealing the veteran defensive lineman for draft capital before the trade deadline. Knox proposed Sieler’s trade value is a 2027 conditional fifth-round pick.

“$10 million of Sieler’s salary will become fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2027 league year. Releasing him with a post-June 1 designation before then would save the Dolphins $13.2 million in cap space,” wrote Knox.

“Teams are almost always on the lookout for defensive-line help. Sieler, who has 12 tackles, two sacks, and five tackles for loss this year, can provide it.”

Sieler has posted 12 combined tackles, including five for loss this season. He also has four quarterback hits and two sacks in five contests.

In 2023 and 2024, Sieler registered 10 sacks each season. He had 5.5 sacks with 10 tackles for loss in 17 games last season.

Sieler is in the first year of a 3-year, $64 million contract extension. That could make a deal involving the defensive tackle difficult but not impossible.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.

Could Vikings Acquire DT Zach Sieler From Dolphins at NFL Trade Deadline

Getty Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Minnesota Vikings a potential suitor for Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Zach Sieler.

The Vikings went through a youth movement along their defensive line this offseason. They parted ways with Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, which left openings for younger, more inexperienced players.

It’s work for Brian Flores’s defense. Jalen Redmond has turned into a star and Levi Drake Rodriguez has outplayed expectations. Rookies Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange have come along to be solid contributors as well.

The Vikings are third in passing yards and fifth in rushing yards allowed. They are also first in scoring defense and second in total yards yielded.

But it wouldn’t be a bad idea for the Vikings to consider a veteran defensive line addition. Sieler would be that for an affordable price.

The Vikings could offer a draft pick to Miami conditional upon production or snaps plays. Sieler would provide a veteran presence and another significant contributor for their defensive line rotation.

The Baltimore Ravens selected Sieler at No. 238 overall in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He earned playing time in Baltimore, but he became a starter for the Dolphins when Flores was still their head coach.

In 36 games with Flores in Miami, Sieler posted 6.5 sacks with 118 combined tackles. He also had 18 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. Sieler started 18 games during that stretch, becoming a starter for the first time in his career.

Back with Flores, Sieler could provide the Vikings crucial depth in a division race that should be competitive until the very end of the regular season.