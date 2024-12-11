10 More NFL Legends Still Snubbed From the Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Pro Football Hall of Fame honors the NFL’s most outstanding contributors. However, several legends with remarkable careers remain un-inducted.

While the Hall celebrates many of the game’s greatest players, coaches and figures, its selection process often leaves deserving individuals overlooked, fueling ongoing debates among fans, analysts and historians. From players with exceptional statistical achievements to those whose leadership and impact transcended numbers, HoF snubs can highlight the complexities and perceived flaws in the Hall’s voting process.

In fact, there have been so many snubs, we needed two lists to contain them all. Our first list featured the likes of ex-Rams wide receiver Torry Holt and former Colts WR Reggie Wayne, among others. Like the players on our first list, the following individuals have left indelible marks on the NFL through exceptional skill, leadership and innovation. Their continued absence from the Pro Football Hall of Fame remains a significant point of discussion among football enthusiasts.

Check out our list of 10 more NFL legends who are still snubbed from the HoF:

10. Joe Jacoby (1981-1993)

As a cornerstone of Washington‘s famed “Hogs” offensive line, Joe Jacoby’s contributions were instrumental in the team’s success during the 1980s and early 1990s. His 13-year tenure with Washington (1981-1993) was marked by four Super Bowl appearances, resulting in three championships. Jacoby’s individual accolades include four consecutive Pro Bowl nods (1983-86) and two first-team All-Pro selections (1983-84), underscoring his elite performance on the field. Despite these achievements, he has been repeatedly overlooked.

The impact and quality of Jacoby’s play is further highlighted by the caliber of opponents he faced and the respect he garnered from them. Hall of Fame defensive players such as New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor and Eagles great Reggie White frequently lined up against Jacoby, whose 170 games played also should also warrant him strong consideration for the Hall.

9. Everson Walls (1981-1993)

Former Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants standout Everson Walls was the first player in NFL history to lead the league in interceptions three times (1981, 1982, and 1985). In fact, other than Walls, only Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed has accomplished this feat.

Despite lacking elite speed, Walls had keen instincts and ridiculous ball skills that made him a formidable cornerback. A defining moment came during the 1981 NFC Championship Game, where, although remembered for being the defender on the wrong side of Dwight Clark’s iconic “Catch,” Walls had an outstanding performance, with 2 interceptions and a fumble recovery. Later in his career, he was a significant contributor in the Giants’ victory in the 1991 Super Bowl, where his crucial tackle on Thurman Thomas late in the fourth quarter helped secure the win. Often overlooked and still underrated, we think Walls deserves a spot in the Hall.

8. Maxie Baughan (1960-1970, 1974)

As a linebacker who spent 12 seasons in the league, Maxie Baughan earned nine Pro Bowl selections during his 11-season tenure, which was primarily spent with the Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. His immediate impact was evident when he contributed to the Eagles’ 1960 NFL Championship victory as a rookie. Beyond his Pro Bowl appearances, Baughan was named a first-team All-Pro in 1964 and also nabbed second-team All-Pro honors six times.

Baughan has flirted with induction recently, as he was a finalist for the Hall of Fame classes of 2023 and 2024. Unfortunately, he wasn’t selected. As of December 2024, Baughan is again a finalist for the senior class of 2025, so we’ll see if he finally gets his due.

7. Steve Tasker (1985-1997)

Throughout his 13-year pro career, former Buffalo Bills stalwart Steve Tasker distinguished himself as a premier special teams player, earning seven Pro Bowl selections between 1987 and 1995 and five first-team All-Pro honors from 1991 to 1995. With a career kickoff return average of 20.7 yards per return, his prowess as a return specialist was further highlighted when he became the only special teams player ever to be named the Pro Bowl’s Most Valuable Player in 1993.

Tasker’s impact was not limited to returning the ball, though. He recorded 204 special teams tackles and also blocked 7 punts, showcasing his versatility along with his uncanny ability to change the momentum of games through pivotal plays. Despite his significant contributions, Tasker’s primary position as a special teams player has contributed to his exclusion from the Hall of Fame, as the selection process has historically favored offensive and defensive starters. We’ll see if Devin Hester’s recent induction helps change that.

6. Leslie O’Neal (1986-1999)

Over 13 NFL seasons, largely spent with the San Diego Chargers, former defensive end Leslie O’Neal amassed 132.5 sacks, placing him 20th on the all-time sack leaders list. That’s comparable to that of Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (142.0 career sacks), underscoring O’Neal’s elite pass-rushing capabilities. Notably, O’Neal achieved this milestone despite missing nearly two full seasons due to a severe knee injury early in his career.

O’Neal’s consistent performance is evident in his six Pro Bowl selections and three All-Pro nods. He had an impressive eight seasons with at least 12 sacks, demonstrating sustained excellence over an extended period of time. His impact was also immediate; he earned the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 1986 after recording 12.5 sacks in just 13 games. Despite playing in 196 games over his career, O’Neal remains a baffling HoF snub.

5. Ottis Anderson (1979-1992)

Over his 14-season NFL career, running back Ottis Anderson amassed 10,273 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns, which ranked seventh and eighth, respectively, at the time of his retirement in 1992. While he’s currently ranked 31st in rushing yardage on the all-time list, we think Anderson’s status as one of the most dominant backs of his era merits consideration.

After joining the New York Giants in 1986, he played a pivotal role in their 1991 Super Bowl victory, rushing for 102 yards and a touchdown, which earned him the Super Bowl MVP award. A two-time Super Bowl winner, Anderson was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 1989 after rushing for 1,023 yards and 14 touchdowns, and is also a member of the Giants Ring of Honor. A HoF induction remains elusive, however.

4. Lester Hayes (1977-1986)

Affectionately known as “The Judge,” cornerback Lester Hayes was a cornerstone of the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders‘ defense during his decade-long tenure from 1977 to 1986. His exceptional performance in the 1980 season, where he led the NFL with 13 interceptions — a number that is still tops in the Super Bowl era — earned him the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award.

A five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 1980s, Hayes was also instrumental in propelling the Raiders to a 1981 Super Bowl victory. His exclusion from the Hall is largely due to his use of Stickum on his gloves, a now-banned substance that gave players an advantage. Still, Hayes was one of many players who used it, and we don’t think that should bar his inclusion in the Hall. His accomplishments speak for themselves.

3. Karl Mecklenburg (1983-1994)

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Karl Mecklenburg was made from stock we simply don’t see anymore. His unique ability to play and excel at every front-seven position in a 3-4 defensive scheme is simply unparalleled. That adaptability allowed him to disrupt offenses from multiple angles, a testament to his football intelligence and athletic prowess.

Mecklenburg’s stats further underscore his Hall of Fame credentials. Accumulating 1,118 tackles, 16 forced fumbles and 79 sacks, he ranked among the top defensive performers of his era. His six Pro Bowl selections and three first-team All-Pro honors reflect consistent elite performance. Moreover, Mecklenburg’s leadership was instrumental in guiding the Broncos to three Super Bowl appearances. Yet, the Hall continues to overlook him, which feels egregious at this point.

2. Vinny Testaverde (1987-2007)

Over 21 NFL seasons, quarterback Vinny Testaverde amassed 46,233 passing yards and 275 touchdown passes. Currently, he ranks 16th all-time in passing yardage and 19th in TD passes. He earned Pro Bowl selections in 1996 with the Baltimore Ravens and in 1998 with the New York Jets, highlighting his elite status during those seasons. His 1996 season with the Ravens was particularly impressive, as he finished second the NFL with 4,177 passing yards, also tossing 33 touchdowns.

Testaverde’s Hall of Fame candidacy is often overshadowed by his 123 career losses as a starting quarterback, an NFL record. That stat is more reflective of the challenges of playing for struggling franchises rather than his individual performance, though, and we think overall, Testaverde’s career exemplifies the qualities of a Hall of Fame quarterback.

1. Jim Plunkett (1971-1986)

Quarterback Jim Plunkett led the Raiders to two Super Bowl victories: Super Bowl 15 in 1981 and Super Bowl 18 in 1984. He earned the Super Bowl 15 MVP award for his outstanding performance, but these accomplishments, he remains the only eligible quarterback with two Super Bowl wins as a starter who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

It’s fair to critique his regular-season stats, which include 164 touchdown passes against 198 interceptions, and a completion rate of 52.5%. Additionally, Plunkett never achieved a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection. That said, he completely revitalized his career with the Raiders, leading them to two Super Bowl titles. He was also lights-out when it mattered most. His playoff record includes an 8-2 mark, underscoring his ability to excel under pressure. The entirety of his 15-year career considered, we think Plunkett remains one of the HoF’s biggest snubs.

READ NEXT: 10 NFL Legends Still Snubbed From the Pro Football Hall of Fame